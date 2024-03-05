In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine led the nation with an exceptional public health response. Only Hawaii performed as well, measured by vaccinations, hospital capacity and deaths. We now have the opportunity to address juvenile justice the same way.

You might ask: Is juvenile justice public health? Since when is behavioral health and development of children not a matter of public health? The U.S. Department of Justice determined Maine to be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide behavioral health services to children in the juvenile justice system. The USM Muskie School of Public Service reported Maine children’s pre-existing behavioral health problems worsen with incarceration. In fact, any involvement with the juvenile justice system is now known to increase risk of delinquency and danger to the community – that’s public health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mary Tedesco-Schneck Ph.D., is a pediatric nurse practitioner and an associate professor of nursing at the University of Maine. Her views do not reflect those of her employer or any group to which she belongs. Moira O’Neill RN, Ph.D., was the New Hampshire Child Advocate and a member of the New Hampshire Juvenile Justice Transformation Team.

Scientific advancements demonstrate children are rarely simply bad. Developmentally, they are not yet equipped to make responsible decisions. Exposure to trauma and adverse childhood experiences further exacerbate problem behavior. Punitive corrections practices including supervision, and removal from community to prison or other residential programs are adverse experiences that make conditions worse, not better.

The good news is we now know more about brain development and have proven assessment instruments to identify children’s needs and how to meet those needs, to ensure optimal health and development. These assessments are already used by other Maine children’s services, just not juvenile justice.

Two bills making their way through the Legislature can ensure we promote public health for all Maine’s children.

L.D. 288 makes $20 million available for alternative programs to juvenile justice. It is a necessary first step to ensure Maine has the best programs available to all children, including those at risk of juvenile justice involvement.

L.D. 1779, developed by formerly incarcerated youth themselves, allows a strengths and needs assessment of a child before charges are brought for suspicion of delinquent acts. It would identify any underlying conditions and make recommendations to mitigate the problem and therefore risk to the community. Children would receive needed care and treatment without interaction with the juvenile justice system and its known negative effects.

New Hampshire passed a similar law. In the first year of implementation, the majority of accused children opted for assessment. According to new data from the state Division for Children, Youth and Families, law enforcement agreed with assessment recommendations 94% of the time. Here’s the amazing news: While 27% became court-involved, 72% were referred to community-based services, never entering the juvenile justice system. A third of that 72% were referred to intensive, wrap-around services. Another third received community-based mental health services like counseling. The last third were referred to far simpler but equally important resources, including after-school programs like the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA. Maine can capitalize on New Hampshire’s outcomes data to guide the best way forward.

Every day we learn more about underlying conditions contributing to delinquent behavior that include exposure to mental illness and substance use in the family; homelessness, economic and food insecurity, learning disability, and abuse and neglect (a large percent of children in juvenile justice cross over from child protection). All of these are adverse childhood experiences that impede brain growth. The L.D. 1779 assessment will help identify those exposures, plus strengths, to build stronger, healthier children and families.

Public health is about protecting and improving the health of the public. Certainly, children’s health is essential to the strength of communities. While public health may seem just about infectious disease control, it is more. It is also the health and well-being of children and families. L.D. 288 and L.D. 1799 provide Maine with the opportunity to once again be leaders in public health. Legislators, take heart. Advocate for the health and safety of our children, families and communities. Dirigo, Maine!

