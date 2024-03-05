HOCKEY

Goalie John Muse made 29 saves and also had an assist as Worcester beat the Maine Mariners, 2-1, in an ECHL game on Tuesday morning in Portland

Zach White got Worcester on the board less than a minute into the sold-out game, which was a field trip for many area schools. Owen Pederson tied it for Maine in the second period with assists from Jimmy Lambert and Ethan Ritchie.

Jake Pivonka scored the go-ahead goal later in the second period, with Muse assisting, and the Railers held on.

Brad Arvanitis made 28 saves in goal for Maine.

NHL: The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in a trade finalized Tuesday.

Advertisement

The defending Stanley Cup champions sent a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Washington for the pending free agent winger. The Capitals are retaining half of Mantha’s salary.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Maine Celtics held a 59-45 scoring edge in the second half and pulled away for a 122-106 G League victory over the Osceola Magic on Tuesday in Kissimmee, Florida.

DJ Steward led Maine with 28 points. JD Davidson had 25 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, while Joe Weiskamp added 25 points and 14 rebounds.

For the Magic, Jett Howard had 20 points and Trevelin Queen added 18.

NBA: Donovan Mitchell’s left knee injury might keep the All-Star guard out longer than the Cavaliers initially estimated.

Advertisement

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided some clarity about Mitchell’s injury — deemed a bone bruise by the team — on Tuesday night, saying it had built up over time. Mitchell, who leads Cleveland in scoring and led the team through a tough stretch of injuries, will miss at least three games.

• All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a concussion and missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Maxey lost his balance on a drive Sunday in the third quarter of a game at Dallas and banged his head on another player’s knee. He left the game but was able to return and finish, scoring 24 points in the 76ers’ 120-116 victory.

However, he was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon, leaving the 76ers without both of their All-Stars. Joel Embiid remains out after left knee surgery.

• Veteran point guard Patty Mills has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season.

TENNIS

Advertisement

HALEP CLEARED: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was cleared for an immediate return to tennis on Tuesday after sports’ highest court accepted she was not entirely at fault for her positive doping test at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted the allegation of suspected doping cheat from the 32-year-old Romanian whose career has been on hold for more than a year. Halep’s four-year ban was cut to just nine months and, applied retroactively, expired last July.

Halep has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open, where she tested positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat. She was provisionally suspended from playing during an investigation that was prolonged by detecting alleged irregularities in her biological passport, which can reveal abnormal blood values measured over several years.

She denied wrongdoing for the positive test and blamed contaminated nutritional supplements.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Kylian Mbappé led Paris Saint-Germain back to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at San Sebastian, Spain, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad that kept alive the French club’s hopes of winning the European title in its last season with the France forward.

PSG advanced 4-1 on aggregate, with Mbappé also scoring one of the goals in the 2-0 win in the first leg in Paris three weeks ago.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous