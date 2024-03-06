I have been a professional trail planner, designer, and builder for nearly a decade. Since my youth, I have been an avid trail user. From hiking and backpacking as a boy scout or on family trips, to mountain biking in college, to cross-country skiing, pulling my toddler along, I have always loved trails.

I spent seven years working as the East Coast project manager of the International Mountain Bicycling Association’s Trail Solutions program, and have been involved in trail development from Florida to Arkansas to Maine. Based on this experience, I can safely say two things.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Steve Kasacek is the director of trails and education at the Outdoor Sport Institute and sits on the leadership team of the Maine Trails Coalition.

First, Maine is woefully behind the rest of the country with trail infrastructure. Second, we moved my young family to Maine because I believe the opportunity to create world-class trails and model trail communities in our state is second to none.

Trails are amazing. They improve health and wellness, increase property values, foster social connections and drive economic growth. What other public infrastructure provides so much for so little? Trails can help connect people to nature, raise conservation values and increase open-space support. Trails are (generally) open 24/7, 365, often for free. And the return on investment from all other infrastructure development pales in comparison to the return on investment from trails.

Maine, like much of New England, is steeped in recreation history. We’ve had trails for a long time. But trends, demographics, values and science have changed. Many of our trails simply do not meet contemporary standards for sustainability. Nor do these trails meet evolving experience and use needs. While these issues seem small, more intense storm events and the pandemic’s push outside have shown us how vulnerable our trails are.

The best option is improving and expanding our trails to meet modern goals and needs. And the best option for improvement and expansion today comes in the form of the Maine Trails Bond.

I have had the extreme luck to not just use trails across the country, but to build those trails, too. Other parts of the country are rapidly investing in trails and outdoor recreation. Even without us attracting new workers, outdoor recreation is a $3 billion industry in Maine. Imagine if we had trails that drew young families and new businesses to the state?

As a native New Englander, I believe Maine always represented the vast, rugged and wild aspects of the Northeast best. Maine has an immense, exciting and bold coastline. We boast numerous tall mountains and foothills. I’ve worked from Bethel to Madawaska, Camden to Monson – this state has more natural terrain suitable for high-quality trails than any in the Northeast. Our landscapes are varied and diverse; we could provide some of the most unique and sought-after trail experiences on the East Coast. Maine could be a national leader in trails simply due to the abundance of amazing land. But we need funding to make this dream a reality.

Maine does not just stand to have extraordinary trails, we have the chance to create model trail communities. Every small Maine town I visit has amazing people and culture. If we can create just one accessible, friendly trail close to people in a village, we might help just one kid be healthier. We might give one teen the chance to find their love of the environment.

All of this trail building and maintenance needs skilled workers. Not only could our trails be a national draw, we could also give the young people already living here meaningful work opportunities.

I’m a trail planner, and I tell communities that planning is a chance to be visionary. Let’s plan for the future of Maine trails and Maine towns.

The Maine Trails Bond is not just about repairing and building cool trails, its about repairing and building incredible communities. I moved here because I know this is one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. I urge the Legislature to support the Maine Trails Bond. It’s time to dream big.

