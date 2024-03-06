For my lifetime, capping global warming at 1.5˚C was the goal. I’m 20 now, and we’ve passed it. What does that mean for our future? I don’t know, but I’m scared. And I do know that we have the opportunity now to make things better, and we need to act on it.

While an overwhelming number of policies will be necessary to combat climate change, carbon fee and dividend is the single most effective policy the U.S. could enact to reduce carbon pollution, and there are simple ways that we can help make it happen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Katharine Gage is a sophomore at Bowdoin College studying earth & oceanographic science and psychology.

We currently have a market failure in that it is cheap to buy and use fossil fuels while the damages they cause are very costly to us later. A carbon fee would make the price tag on fossil fuels better reflect the true costs to society of burning them and cause everyone, from industries to consumers, to make greener choices simply because they will be the cheaper option. The carbon fee and dividend policy implements a carbon price that starts low (at $15 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions) and increases steadily each year (by an additional $10-15 per ton). This would reduce U.S. emissions to 90% below 2005 levels by 2050, putting us well on the way to the widely accepted net-zero goal.

The money collected from the carbon fee will be returned to households on an equal, per-capita basis each month to protect us from increased prices. Most families will come out ahead financially, receiving more in their dividend checks than they pay in higher prices due to the fee, with benefits disproportionately experienced by low-income and marginalized communities. According to analysis by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, 96% of households in the lowest-income quintile will come out ahead.

The final part of the carbon fee and dividend policy is a carbon border adjustment mechanism, which charges the U.S. carbon price on imports from countries without a similar carbon fee, and rebates U.S. industries that are exporting to those countries. This incentivizes other countries to also price carbon, which allows the domestic policy to have an impact on climate pollution at a global scale.

Momentum is building for the U.S. to enact a carbon price. The EU has implemented a carbon border adjustment mechanism, which the U.S. will have to start paying in 2026 if we fail to price carbon before then. With the expert recommendations and international coercion driving the U.S. toward passing a carbon fee and dividend, the last piece that is needed is for Congress to see the political will from constituents. This grassroots support is growing, as carbon fee and dividend is among the demands in the National Youth Climate Statement, and groups like Citizens’ Climate Lobby are advocating for its legislation.

Bowdoin students are joining in with young people across the country calling on Congress to enact the policy by taking part in the carbon fee and dividend movement. We are spreading signs, stickers, flyers and chalk on campus encouraging everyone to email Congress in support of carbon fee and dividend. We are trying our very best to get this important climate legislation passed, and we need your help. Please take two minutes to help save our future by asking Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to support carbon fee and dividend legislation, and thanking Congresswoman Chellie Pingree for her support.

