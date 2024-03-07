BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the weary Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night.
David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo scored to help Boston win for the 20th time at home ice this season. At 37-13-15, the Bruins trail Atlantic Division rival Florida by a point for the NHL lead.
Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and Joseph Wall made 22 saves. The Maple Leafs were coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Buffalo at home on Wednesday night. They are 10-3-0 in their last 13 – and 36-19-8 overall.
Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk teamed up for Boston’s first goal that came with 17 seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play. Working it down low, DeBrusk zipped the puck past Woll, with Pastrnak wiring it in for his 39th goal.
Frederic turned a Toronto turnover into a breakaway for his 17th goal and a two-goal lead 4:16 into the second period.
The Maple Leafs got on the board when Marner took a long pass off the boards and beat Swayman for his 25th goal. But the Bruins entered the final period with a three-goal cushion thanks to Geekie converting on the power play and Carlo blasting one in from the blue line late in the second. The two goals came 1:07 apart.
Boston extended its winning streak to seven games against Toronto, which last beat the Bruins on Nov. 22, 2022. The teams met Monday night in Toronto, with Boston also winning 4-1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.