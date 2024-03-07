SOUTH PORTLAND – Geraldine R. Elliott, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 with her loving niece, Sue Burgess, by her side.

She was born on July 31, 1943 to Emery and Estella (Leonard) Elliott. She grew up and graduated from South Portland High School. She moved on to a career in the insurance industry and worked at The Curtain Shop for many years. She was a fun-loving social bee with a kind, gentle soul who touched so many lives! Gerri was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her older siblings John and Barbara.

She is survived by her husband, Normand Jabar; eight loving nieces and nephews and their families.

At Gerri’s request, there will be a private celebration of life.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Any donations may be made to The Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous