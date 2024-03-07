Our state has never needed housing like it does today. According to one state-commissioned housing study, Maine is short more than 38,000 homes and needs an additional 40,000 more by 2030 to meet our workforce and population needs. Maine’s Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills have invested unprecedented levels of funding in building affordable housing in Maine over the last four years.

The state has also launched a committee to develop a housing production plan as required by landmark legislation passed in 2022 (L.D. 2003). This law also allows accessory dwelling units and duplexes in all single-family zones, and supports affordable housing development with density bonuses.

This week, three Maine towns voted on whether to build housing in their communities. This housing was geared to provide housing for people who work in these communities, or wish to downsize as they age in their communities. Two of the towns voted “no.”

Communities say: “let us decide how to meet needs.” Too often, “no” is the result.

Two years ago, a housing project in Cape Elizabeth went through a series of more than 30 municipal meetings before ultimately being voted down. This is why states like Massachusetts and others are finally realizing they need to require, not request, that statewide housing goals be met, and give localities the ability to decide how to meet those goals.

In 2021, the Maine Legislature commissioned a work group to develop a set of recommendations to address Maine’s housing crisis. Some of those recommendations were adopted in L.D. 2003. Others, such as a statewide housing appeals board, were removed. New Hampshire has successfully implemented a state housing appeals board that creates a process for appealing local housing decisions that contradict a town’s own council, planning board or comprehensive plan’s goals.

Fair housing and access to housing for all, in all communities in Maine, must be universal. For decades, biased land use and financing policies have excluded housing and the safety, health and economic opportunity it provides for many populations – based on race, income, age, disability, and more. Allowing housing decisions to be made based on town votes that fuel these disparities is not leading Maine in the right direction.

As the oldest state in the nation, Maine’s workforce is retiring faster than it is growing. That requires new housing – for retirees, and for people in the workforce. Maine’s population has been the fastest growing in New England – by 2.4% or 32,500 residents – between April 2020 and July 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data released on Dec. 2023. But Maine must address its housing crisis for continued economic success. Every town and business in Maine is struggling to hire teachers, EMTs, restaurant staff, police officers, ed techs, bank tellers, pharmacy techs and medical assistants. If we say they can’t have a home in our community, this will only worsen.

It’s time for Maine’s governor and Legislature to enact recommendations made in 2021 to mandate that housing goals for all people’s needs be met in all towns in Maine; and that affordable housing that complies with local comprehensive plans can follow a transparent, predictable process toward approval without lengthy and unnecessary delays and reversals. Maine can’t wait. It’s time to implement policy that aligns local decision making so our scarce resources can build the maximum housing.

