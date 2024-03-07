During a time when our state is facing a significant workforce shortage and an aging population, we cannot afford to allow unnecessary barriers and criticisms to get in the way of people who want to contribute to our economy.

In 2019, a 10-year economic development plan for Maine highlighting our workforce challenges estimated the state would need 75,000 new workers over the decade to counterbalance the roughly 65,000 workers expected to age out of the workforce, since Maine has the oldest average population age in the country – although this aging demographic shift is happening across the U.S. This plan for Maine does not specify that these new workers need to be new Americans. However, new Americans can play an important role in helping us address this challenge.

Unfortunately, there has been a lot of misinformation circulating recently about new Americans coming to Maine and the state’s proposals to provide them with the tools they need to be successful contributors to our communities, so I wanted to take a moment to clarify some of what’s out there.

First, I think it’s important to note that the Maine Legislature has no has no authority over immigration policy or the U.S. southern border. Those issues fall under federal jurisdiction, and only Congress can pass immigration reform to address what is happening down there. However, as a state, what we can do is get organized to help folks in Maine who are legally arriving from other countries, and that’s exactly what we intend to do.

Maine has experienced a housing shortage that has increased in the past few years. In the Legislature, we’ve been working hard to invest tens of millions of dollars in more housing options for all vulnerable Mainers, including older Mainers, veterans, working class families, Mainers with disabilities and new Mainers.

Part of this includes a Brunswick housing project that you’ve probably heard about. It’s a public-private partnership with Developers Collaborative that includes 60 units of temporary housing for new Mainers. The project is budgeted at about $3.3 million over two years, but MaineHousing expects the final cost to be lower, as rental assistance will be reduced. The Brunswick apartments will serve as transitional housing and as an alternative to paying for hotels for these families, which are much more costly.

Over the past three years, the state, through MaineHousing, has invested over $1 billion in housing and housing-related initiatives, of which only 3% has been directed specifically to new Mainers. The rest is going to support housing initiatives for all Mainers, including those who are currently unhoused. And finally, you’ve probably heard about a bill currently before us, LD 2167, which proposes the creation of an Office of New Americans in state government. Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of misinformation being spread about this bill, which actually has a bipartisan group of sponsors. It is simply proposing to establish a two-person office that would aim to make Maine a home of opportunity for all by helping to coordinate resources for new Mainers looking to contribute to Maine’s economy. The office would help facilitate the long-term economic and civic integration of legal immigrants in Maine, working with employers, educational groups and nonprofits – who need workers right now – to get language and job skills out to people who need them.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce was one of many business organizations, including the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, that testified in support of LD 2167, arguing that this office’s work would be “essential for integrating New Mainers into our workforce by properly assessing their existing skills and education levels and coordinating workforce training initiatives to help them meet the needs of Maine’s economy.” The Maine Council on Aging also testified in support of the measure, explaining, “Maine needs to be actively and intentionally welcoming to new Americans and to implement policies that support their successful integration into our communities, workplaces, and economy. LD 2167 is the start to this intentional process and is long overdue.”

I’m hopeful the Legislature will pass LD 2167 and continue our work addressing the many real challenges facing our state. I am also calling on my fellow Mainers to reject fear-driven perceptions and to welcome new Mainers, who are talented individuals looking to contribute to our communities.

Hepler is the House chairperson of the Marine Resources Committee and is a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, as well as the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. She is serving her third term in the Maine House and represents Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich.

