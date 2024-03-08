Join the Loon Echo Land Trust for a sunrise hike on the first day of spring at Bald Pate Mountain.

Hikers will meet at the main parking area near the intersection of Route 107 and Bear Trap Road in Bridgton to start the trek at 6:15 a.m. March 20. Bring warm layers and a headlamp, though some extras will be available to borrow.

The hike is free but registration is required. Fill out the form at lelt.org or contact maggie@lelt.org or 647-4352 with any questions.

