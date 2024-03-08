Macy Harris made a layup to beat the buzzer and give Wartburg a 54-53 win over Bates in the third round of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament on Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.

Morgan Kennedy scored 17 points to lead Bates, which ends the season 24-6. Sarah Hughes added 15 points and Elsa Daulerio had 10.

Jaedon Murphy scored 14 points for Wartburg, which advances to face the winner of Friday’s late game between Washington & Lee and Rhode Island College. Harris finished with 13 and Sara Farber added 11.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 79, TEXAS A&M 68: Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Tessa Johnson 13 as the Gamecocks (30-0) overcame a slow start to the postseason to beat the Aggies (19-12) at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, and reach 30 wins for a third straight season.

MARYLAND 82, (4) OHIO STATE 61: Shyanne Sellers had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Terrapins (19-12) upset the regular-season champion Buckeyes (25-5) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

(11) VIRGINIA TECH 55, MIAMI 47: Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half for her 15th 20-point game this season and short-handed the Hokies (24-6) beat the Hurricanes (19-12) in Greensboro, North Carolina. to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the third straight year.

Virginia Tech was without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley due to a knee injury. She will not play in the tournament.

(14) NOTRE DAME 77, (24) LOUISVILLE 68: Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and both players made double-digit free throws to help the Fighting Irish (24-6) hold off the Cardinals (24-9) in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored five points for Notre Dame.

UCONN: Point guard Nika Muhl revealed she will leave the Huskies at the end of the season, forgoing her extra year of eligibility.

The senior from Croatia announced her decision on social media, posting photos with Coach Geno Auriemma in a convertible and writing, “Peace out UConn nation. I will miss you so much!”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GAMBLING: Temple University said it will review reports that show at least one game involving its men’s basketball team was flagged for unusual betting activity while Loyola (Md.) said it had removed a person from its basketball program after it became aware of a gambling violation.

The separate investigations emerged within hours of each other and a little more than a week before the NCAA tournaments open and in the midst of conference tournaments. It was a stark reminder that the spread of legalized gambling across the country has resulted in a handful of incidents involving college sports programs.

