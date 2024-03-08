Braley, Betty Jean (Minott) 100, of Portland, Feb. 26. Service, 3 p.m., March 16, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland.
Braley, Betty Jean (Minott) 100, of Portland, Feb. 26. Service, 3 p.m., March 16, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland.
