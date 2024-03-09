The pandemic spurred robust conversations about whether we would return to the “old normal” or a “new normal.” (It appears that the latter will be the case.) The same conversations have been occurring about our political crisis. Will things ever go back to the way they were? Or do we need to invent a new approach to campaigns and political debate?

Now that we know the fall election will be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, it’s appropriate to ask some questions about how our politics play out during an incredibly divisive time.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Chris Gates and Mark Gerzon are the co-founders of Philanthropy Bridging Divides, a national transpartisan forum of philanthropic leaders. Gates, a resident of Camden, is the former president of Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement and the National Civic League. Gerzon is the president of the Mediators Foundation and the author ‘The Reunited States of America’.

Tragically, U.S. politics has become more coarse, angry and confrontational. While we may debate the source of COVID-19, there is no debating the source of this political disintegration. Social media has had a deeply corrosive impact on public conversation and political debate. Highly partisan 24-hour news networks then amplify the disagreements that are fueled by unseen, mysterious algorithms designed to benefit tech companies with no regard for their toxic, divisive civic impact.

Voters have now shifted from thinking those on the “other side” are simply people they disagree with, to thinking that they are people they dislike and distrust. Before the 2020 presidential elections, both nine out of 10 supporters of Biden and nine out of 10 supporters of Trump were convinced that a victory by their opponent would cause “lasting harm to the United States.” And no matter whether or not you voted for him, it is clear that Trump’s angry, pugnacious style of leadership has contributed to this crisis.

Some call for a return to the way things once were, when politics seemed more noble and the rules of engagement included mutual respect and civility. Some old-timers even harken back to the days when Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neal could get together for a quiet scotch late at night and figure things out between them. The evidence in front of us makes it clear that the new political “normal” will not resemble that rosy past.

What does this mean for the possibly outdated notion of the presidential debates? If old-school debates and late night scotches are on the list of things that are part of our political past, what does the future look like? Are reinvented debates even possible? How do we lower the temperature and create space for legitimate conversation between people with different perspectives and points of view?

Some of us have previously called for more civil and substantive presidential debates, including giving moderators the power to turn off microphones when candidates exceeded their limits. We’ve called for clear ground rules, ending unlimited rebuttal time and asking people to step up and behave better. But times have changed. Today, candidates might actually relish the chance to claim that the media had censored them. It is clear that those ideas simply won’t work in this hyper-polarized time.

If presidential debates go ahead, what will they look like? How can we reinvent and reimagine the debate format in a way that both sides will be willing to participate, the networks would be willing to carry them and the voters will be interested in watching?

Since we cannot count on the candidates to be civil or substantive, the networks have to raise the bar.

They simply cannot allow the debates to turn into televised slug fests. It would be a disservice to viewers and a disgrace to our country. They must negotiate with both candidates to agree to a code of conduct and to accept consequences if they do not. And if either candidate fails to do so, the consequences must be clear and unequivocal. Without fierce and fair moderation, the debates will be no more than verbal brawling.

It would be far better to have no debate than a public travesty. Gutter fights only reward whoever breaks the rules and punishes whoever refuses to do so. We believe that voters crave a fresh approach to political conversation. It is up to the media to deliver that – or pull the plug.

