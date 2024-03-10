Let’s Talk America, a group that addresses local and national events and fosters civil discourse, will return to Scarborough after a brief hiatus March 14.

The monthly gathering is back and ready to engage Scarborough residents in thought-provoking discussions. Held on the first Thursday of each month, with the exception of March, from 6 to 8 p.m., the meeting will now take place at the Scarborough Town Hall.

Led by longtime Scarborough resident and facilitator, Robert “Sam” Kelley, Let’s Talk America offers a platform for individuals to come together and discuss current events and pressing issues in a respectful and open-minded setting. Kelley, who has lived in the town for over 40 years and boasts a diverse background that includes military service and entrepreneurship, said he is passionate about fostering constructive dialogue among community members.

The inception of Let’s Talk America traces back to a national movement aimed at encouraging regular gatherings to discuss headline news topics. Kelley first attended the discussion series in Portland in 2004. Despite a brief hiatus in 2006, Kelley’s enthusiasm for the initiative never waned. In 2008, he successfully revived Let’s Talk America at the Scarborough Public Library.

Kelley said the beauty of the group was its inclusivity; individuals from all political backgrounds are welcome to participate in the discussions. The group is actively seeking voices from all sides of the political spectrum to contribute to the enriching conversations, he said.

The program is being restarted, he said, becaused “I missed it and wanted to start it up again, and do it on a monthly basis.” He said members not only discuss the topic but also shape the agenda. “I ask people for a suggested topic, and they send me the suggestions. And then I put it out to the group for a vote.”

The first comeback meeting in February attracted about 10 participants, but Kelley said he hopes to grow attendance in the future. “We have had 15 in the past,” Kelley said, adding that some people are regulars and some come from time to time.

For the March 14 meeting, the topic will be “What should be done about the homeless issue both locally and nationally.”

The purpose of Let’s Talk America meeting is civil discussion, Kelley said.

For more information, contact Sam Kelley via phone, 207-650-1814, or email mbitrailersmaine@gmail.com

