PORTLAND – Ann Marie (Sylvester) Phanor, 63, died unexpectedly at home on March 5, 2024.

She was born July 18, 1960 in Portland, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Sylvester Jr. and Dolores M. (Ricci) Sylvester. Ann Marie graduated from Portland High School, class of 1978, and while attending, was crowned Miss Portland. An ode to her outgoing and lively personality. She enjoyed a long and rewarding career with Portland Public Schools, and especially loved her time driving a school bus for several decades.

Ann Marie had a joy for life and family. She was happiest surrounded by the ones she loved at Sunday family dinners, holiday gatherings, and laying in the sun at 9th Street on Pine Point. The beach was her place of tranquility especially when surrounded by her friends and family. She was known for her laughter and boisterous personality and the way she could make anyone feel welcome. Her home and her heart were always open. Her passion for helping others was weaved into every part of her life. She spread her love to others and gave without hesitation. She found joy in making others happy whether they were friends, family or even strangers.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her husband, Jean Claude Phanor; her father, Kenneth W. Sylvester Jr., her mother, Dolores M. Sylvester; and sister-in-law, Lynne M. Sylvester.

She is survived by two sons, Valentino Graham of Nevada and Nicholas Graham and his wife Stephanie of Portland; her brother, Kenneth Sylvester III of Portland, Michael Anthony Sylvester and his wife Diane of Portland, Jason Sylvester of Durham, Gina Cupkovic and her husband Aleksandar of Lewiston, and Joseph Sylvester of Portland; two grandchildren, Isabella Graham, and Mason Graham; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday March 15 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Portland. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

