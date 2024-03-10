SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles Hovey Brown, eternal optimist and most generous man on earth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 1, 2024, after a long and valiant battle with ALS.

Charlie was born in Portland on Jan. 10, 1958 to Richard “Dick” and Virginia “Ginny” Brown and was a staple in the 1970s South Portland basketball community under the tutelage of Coach Bob Brown.

A life-long member of the United States military, Charlie began his career when he joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1978, and traveled to Germany before transitioning to the U.S. Army Active Duty, where served in Operation Desert Storm. After transitioning to the Air National Guard in South Portland, Charlie continued to serve his local community, as well as international communities in Guatemala, Germany and England, until his retirement in 2005.

Charlie also spent 27 years at Keith Shorey Trucking, contracting with the regions post offices and earning the title of Miss Congeniality multiple years in a row.

Charlie is fondly remembered as the most positive and easy going person at any of his job places, as well as within his family.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann of South Portland; son, Joshua and his wife Julie of Kentucky, daughter, Trisha and her partner Greg of Westbrook, daughter, Ashley and her partner Ben of South Portland, son, Luke and his wife Faith of South Portland; and his eight adored grandchildren. In addition, Charlie leaves behind his sisters Carol, Cathy (Steve), and Sally, and his brothers Ditchie (Tammy) and Howie.

Charlie’s kindness to others, his willingness to help, and his dedication to his family have left an indelible imprint on the South Portland community and beyond. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Charlie’s family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff of MAXIM and the VA who cared for Charlie so well, allowing him to stay at home during his illness.

A burial with full military honors will take place in spring.

