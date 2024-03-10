SPRINGVALE – Harland Horace Eastman, 94, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 29, 2024.

Harland was born in Springvale on April 14, 1929, the son of Harland H. Eastman, Sr. and Bernice Maude (Haley) Eastman. He attended Sanford schools, received a bachelor’s degree from Colby College in 1951, and a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts in 1952. He also studied at the London School of Economics as a Rotary Foundation Scholar. Harland then completed two years of service for the U.S. Army before entering the U.S Foreign Service in 1955.

Harland’s Foreign Service career spanned 24 years. He and his family traveled all over the world, with assignments in France, Vietnam, Benin, Washington D.C., England, Israel, and Morocco. He retired in 1979 and returned to his home in Springvale where he enjoyed a second career as an antiquarian book dealer and served as President of the Maine Antiquarian Booksellers Association for several years.

Harland was at heart a historian, and passionate about Springvale and Sanford history. He had a vast knowledge of local history and could quickly recall facts from memory dating back to the 1800s. He published several photographic histories between 1985 and 1995 that included Sanford, Springvale, Acton, Shapleigh, and Alfred. In 2005, Harland founded the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society Museum in Springvale, where he served as the President and Board Chair. He took great pride in the development and restoration of the SSHS Museum, as well as the Goodwin House on one side, and recently landscaped Park on the other.

Harland served for many years on the board of the Springvale Public Library and was a Friend of the Alfred Shaker Museum. He also previously served on the boards of Maine Historical Society, Maine Preservation, Portland Landmarks, Henrietta D. Goodall Hospital Foundation as well as The American Legation Museum in Morocco and The American School of Tangier, Morocco.

Harland is survived by his daughter, Eliza W. Eastman, his son, Saïd E. Eastman; and grandchildren Jake and Abigail Eastman. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law Cristi Hollidge (Stephen) and Mary Siegel (Saïd); as well as Mary’s children Nick and Ally.

Harland was predeceased by his son, Stephen E. Eastman; and his wife, Nancy Emery Eastman.

Harland had a generous heart and kind spirit. He loved his family and his many friends in his Maine community and beyond; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be planned for late Spring 2024.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Donations in Harland’s memory can be made to the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society at http://www.sanfordhistory.org

