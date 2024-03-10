OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Sr. Mary Jeannette Roy, RSR, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by her Religious Sisters.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1943, in Frenchville, to Louis and Annette (Chasse) Roy. Sr. Jeannette received her education in Frenchville and at St. Agathe Boarding School. She obtained a BA from St. Joseph’s College in Windham, and a M.A. in Spirituality from Creighton University in Nebraska.

Entering the Sisters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Rimouski, Quebec, Canada, in 1961, she professed her religious vows on Feb. 2, 1964. Throughout her life, she served as an educator at Dr. Levesque School in Frenchville, was engaged in vocation and retreat ministry for the Sisters in Portland, served in Pastoral Ministry in Old Orchard Beach, worked to establish Lay Association to the Congregation and held leadership roles within the congregation.

Sr. Jeannette was known for her gentle and quiet presence, her deep love for her family and religious community, and her tender care for others. She played a vital role in promoting the development and inculturation of the congregation across Canada, the United States, and Central America. In her leadership, she saw the potential in others and encouraged their growth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her sister, Bernadette Albert and husband George, brother, Robert Roy and wife Alice, brother, Roger Roy and wife Mona, sister, Rita Roy, sister, Anita Dickinson and husband Greg, sister, Rose Morin and husband Edgar; nieces Cindy Albert, Heidi George and husband Matt, Amy Ervin and husband Jonathan, and Jessica Dow Pickard, nephews Corey Morin and wife Keren, Father Brad Morin, Ryan Dow, Tony Roy and wife Kati, and Kendall Roy and wife Rachelle; grandnieces Isabella, Anna, Elizabeth, Catherine, Ryann, Poppy, Carley, and Skylar, grandnephews Uriah, Francis, Teddy, Jack, Ryan, Seth, Brady, Noah, Jonah, and Ean.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Committal will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford on Thursday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Christian Life Center,

444 US-1,

Frenchville, ME 04745

or to the

Sisters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

Retirement Fund,

25 Portland Ave.,

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

