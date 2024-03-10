I’m proud of America’s military. It is undeniably the finest in the world. I was honored to serve beside and lead thousands of brave men and women over the course of my career in the U.S. Air Force and the Maine National Guard. Our service members are highly trained and deeply committed to their country, state and mission. Health and readiness are central to their success in whatever they are called upon to do.

Tobacco, especially flavored tobacco, is not on their side.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maj. Gen. (retired) Doug Farnham, is the former adjutant general and commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

One of my biggest readiness concerns is the ability to recruit the youth of America into military service. All the branches have been struggling in recent years to get out a message that resonates in today’s environment. But even more foundational is the problem of eligibility. Recent data show that up to 77% of young people are ineligible for military service. They are ineligible for a variety of reasons, but health and fitness are at the top of the list.

Years before even considering military service, physical and mental fitness can be compromised by a variety of factors – some that can’t be prevented, and many that can. Nicotine addiction is one of the preventable ones.

Tobacco use threatens readiness. Tobacco use negatively affects lung capacity, fine motor coordination, night vision, stamina, mental activity and the ability to manage stress. It’s shocking to watch so many young people in Maine battle addiction to nicotine and lose their focus and readiness for learning, athletics, fitness, civic engagement and productive futures.

Today’s tobacco products and marketing strategies are more insidious and more effective than ever. Many adults I talk to don’t consider vaping “tobacco use” because they don’t realize these products contain nicotine. Similarly, the easy availability of flavored tobacco, including menthol-, candy- and fruit-flavored products, is one of the strongest determinants for whether a young person experiments with tobacco and becomes addicted to nicotine. Yet there are thousands of flavored products on the market. This is no coincidence. The tobacco industry knows they must addict young people by the age of 21, while developing brains are highly susceptible to nicotine. Tobacco products are designed, marketed and targeted to our youth based on this scientific fact.

Sensible public policies can reduce tobacco use, including vaping, and nicotine addiction among our youth. By extension, these same policies can create greater opportunities for young adults to serve their country and experience the honor and pride that comes with doing so.

We owe much to our youth who will choose military service, and we certainly owe them an opportunity to remain healthy enough to be eligible to make the choice to serve their country. Their physical fitness and health should be a top priority in policy making decisions. I urge Maine lawmakers to come together with statewide policies to end the sale of flavored tobacco. Doing so will support our efforts to increase eligibility for military service, and also help ensure more fit and healthy communities.

I grew up in Maine, and I’m proud of our work ethic and our culture of service. Tobacco use is not a rite of passage or a sign of adulthood; it is a deadly addiction. Let’s give our young people every opportunity to grow up healthy and do their best work, including being eligible to serve their country.

