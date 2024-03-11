Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, landing another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency.

Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year deal with the Falcons, his agent Mike McCartney announced on social media. Atlanta had a glaring need at quarterback after cycling through Tyler Heinicke and Desmond Ridder last season, and Cousins’ wife, Julie, grew up in the metro area.

Working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot that sidelined him because of an injury for the first time in his career, Cousins had a 103.8 passer rating in eight games for the Vikings last season that was still the third best in the league despite the lost time.

The epitome of a late bloomer, Cousins enjoyed largely the most effective performances of his career since the Vikings hired coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022.

They were going to need a succession plan regardless of how this negotiation played out, though, considering Cousins’ age and their commitment to a “competitive rebuild,” as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has termed it several times.

The Vikings were serious in their desire to continue with Cousins, but given their cap situation and the recent improvement and outlook around them by their NFC North foes they had to have a limit about how much – and for how long – they could guarantee.

Cousins, for as much as he wanted to finish his career with Minnesota, he also made clear he wanted to be valued with a commitment beyond a token year.

“It’s not about the dollars, but what the dollars represent,” was how Cousins put it in an interview with reporters on Jan. 8.

Cousins has not only been the consummate overachiever on the field, from afterthought college recruit to fourth-round draft pick to currently 24th place on the NFL’s all-time list in career passing yards (39,471), but he has mastered the business side of the game with the guidance of his agent Mike McCartney.

STEELERS: Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary.

Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Year 13. Grateful. (at)Steelers.”

The 35-year-old Wilson was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade from Seattle. He bounced back from a dreadful 2022 season and threw 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, but still lost his job to Jarrett Stidham after going 7-8 in coach Sean Payton’s first season last year.

TITANS: Tennessee is replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard.

Pollard and the Titans agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins.

BILLS: Buffalo reached an agreement to sign left tackle Dion Dawkins to a three-year contract extension that locks up the starter through 2027, with the deal also expected to provide the team salary cap relief this season.

Also, the Bills re-signed backup defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract, the player’s agent Sean Stellato said. Lewis was a pending unrestricted free agent, who returns after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Bills. ESPN.com first reported Lewis’ signing.

COLTS: Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard did everything he could to keep receiver Michael Pittman Jr. off this year’s free agent market.

He completed the job.

Two weeks after promising Pittman would be in Indy next season – one way or the other – the two sides were closing in on a three-year, $70 million deal with $46 million in guarantees.

Pittman has 336 catches, 3,636 yards and 15 TDs and 11 carries for 100 yards and four more scores since the Colts drafted him No. 30 overall in 2020.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville found a replacement for receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency.

The Jaguars and former Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

RAMS: Los Angeles agreed to contract terms with tight end Colby Parkinson and guard Jonah Jackson, a person with knowledge of the deals said.

COMMANDERS: The team has agreed to deals with center Tyler Biadasz and defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, according to two people familiar with the agreements.

BEARS: Chicago and Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift have agreed to a three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said.

The deal is reportedly worth $24 million, with $15.3 million guaranteed.

