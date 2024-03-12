SCARBOROUGH – Joan Elizabeth (Maddocks) DeRice, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Joan was born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Portland. She was the only child of Royden and Myrtle (Woodrow) Maddocks. She has wonderful memories of her childhood on Munjoy Hill. She graduated from Portland High School Class of ’48. Joan was a cheerleader, member of the swim team and loved to socialize. Joan maintained lifelong friendships and enjoyed organizing breakfast dates, card games and school reunions.

While working as a receptionist and schedular at a local storm window manufacturer, a handsome salesman caught her eye and she fell in love. Joan and Anthony Robert DeRice “Tony” were married in 1951 and were blessed with three children, Robert, Andy and Rodene. Tony and Joan built a house on Morse Street in the East Deering neighborhood known as “Little Italy.” Mrs. DeRice tended to the children, while Tony and his brother, Peter, started a business installing aluminum storm windows and doors. Tony, Joan and their three children enjoyed summer outings at lakes, and a farm in Freeport. Tony’s passion for golf was a source of great pride for the couple and Joan became a fan for life.

Tragically, on August 17, 1958, everything changed. At the age of 32, Tony suffered a massive heart attack and passed away. The East Deering neighborhood became their extended family. At just 27, Joan was suddenly thrust into the role of mother and father to three children, aged 2, 4 and 6. Even though there were numerous family members and neighbors nearby to help her, Joan had to work very hard to survive. She returned to work as a receptionist/bookkeeper at various local businesses, most notably Jordan’s Meats, Hertz Truck Rental, and Oakhurst Dairy. Joan retired in 1994, after 17 years as the receptionist and bookkeeper for her son Robert’s dental practice.

Joan was known as the mother of the entire neighborhood. “28 Morse Street” was THE hangout where neighbors and friends were always welcome. Joan loved the action all around her as well as at the card table. She enjoyed bridge, poker, and rummy. Joan hosted weekly card games and played at clubs and casinos. She played cards until her memory began to falter. She was never without a deck of (52) in her pocketbook. Joan loved the casinos in Foxwoods, Aruba, and Las Vegas! She loved telling the story about Prince Ranier waving to her from his auto in Monte Carlo. She especially was proud of winning the winter Rummy Tournament at the Italian Heritage Center. The competition was comprised of mostly men, and her win caused quite a stir. She loved her sports, too. Joan made special memories every summer with her grandchildren renting a camp for the week of the Fourth of July. A lifelong Red Sox fan, Joan continued to follow golf and tennis. Joan’s competitive spirit was not confined to card tables. She also enjoyed bowling and continued to play golf into her seventies.

Joan absolutely loved her favorite “Frankie Baby”, Frank Sinatra, as well as Big Band music. A close second was Tony Bennett, who she saw live at City Hall a few years ago. Joan loved every minute. She was on her feet for almost the entire concert!

There was a soft and generous side to Joan, as well. In her younger years she volunteered at Mercy Hospital, and she volunteered for many years at The Ronald McDonald House. Joan prepared her popular Italian dishes for the Monday night meals for visiting families. She also volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House yearly golf tournament, which has become one of the most successful fundraising events in the state. On a personal note, she loved to knit dish cloths and share them with family, friends and as donations to local church fairs.

Joan was easily recognized about the town behind the wheel of one of her Ford Mustangs sporting her beloved “Mrs D” vanity plate.

Joan was the last survivor of hers and husband Tony’s entire generation. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, his parents, two sisters-in-law, four brothers -in-laws and all their spouses and cousins.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Robert and Stacy DeRice, Andrew and Julie DeRice, and Rodene and William Lamkin; six grandchildren, Felicia DeRice Mathias (Michael), Anthony DeRice (Kelly), Adrianna DeRice Vargo (Cory), Arielle DeRice Poland (Corey), Elizabeth Lamkin Cebul (Matthew), and Nate Lamkin.

Joan is also survived by ten great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and two special nieces, Francina DeRice Chapman and Paula Kane Nadeau.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a reception. A committal graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Joan’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan’s name to the:

Ronald McDonald House of Maine

250 Brackett St.

Portland ME 04102

