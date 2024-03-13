Get swept up in one of Maine State Ballet’s most beloved ballets. The classic tale of “Cinderella” is brought to life as an ordinary girl experiences a magical night at the prince’s ball thanks to her Fairy Godmother.

Complete with Prokofiev’s soul-stirring musical score, Maine State Ballet’s “Cinderella” is filled with dancing, gorgeous sets and costumes, romance, and hilarious hijinks.

Choreography is by former New York City Ballet dancer and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele, with costumes and scenery by Associate Director Gail Csoboth, and light design by Frederick Bernier.

Emma Davis and Adrienne Pelletier dance the title with Arie Eiten and Trevor Seymour playing the Prince. Rachel Paradis joins Rhiannon Pelletier as the Fairy Godmother. Veteran Glenn Davis dances the role of the Jester. Sophie Bray and Barry Brinker play the Wicked Stepmother with Juliette Lauzier-Bridges and Eliot Konzal as the Stepsisters. The Maine State Ballet company dancers round out the cast.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 with discounts for seniors and children at mainestateballet.org or by calling (207) 781-3587.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, is one of the state’s leading arts organizations whose mission is to uplift the Maine community through inspiring dance education and performance. Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 150-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, with over 100 years of dance instruction in ballet, tap and jazz.

