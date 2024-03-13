Sometime around 1992, when a new round of budget cuts hit many public universities, I saw a bumper sticker that read: “Think education is expensive? Try ignorance.” At the time, many of us took this slogan as a growing rebuttal to the “pay-for-use” revolution ushered in by Ronald Reagan. Who, after all, would choose what Lyndon B. Johnson, a former schoolteacher, called “the tyranny of ignorance?”

And so we laughed and displayed what scholars have recently dubbed “naïve ignorance.” We failed to understand that millions of people across the country (and thousands in Maine) would choose ignorance. As historians, we thought history was on our side. We thought ignorance was in the past; critical thinking in the future. We thought that if anything was certain, free public education was it.

But shifting the burden of educational costs onto the backs of students was only the beginning of a national lunge towards ignorance. In recent years, ignorance has gained a whole new level of acceptance: it’s been celebrated, institutionalized and now, thanks to Republicans, it has been legalized. Scholars call this “active ignorance.”

In states throughout the South, ignorance is feverishly active. Teachers cannot teach about sex, race or gender. Books are banned (again?). The entire 30 years of my research, writing and teaching – wiped out. I can only imagine how interesting classroom discussions must be in Florida. “OK, class, let’s talk about the 22nd President and his modest house in Caldwell, New Jersey?” Very exciting. Very thought provoking.

What was once the very definition of authoritarian governments – mind control – is now a popular political platform among millions of voters. But to say that this is “authoritarian” does not help us to understand the power of ignorance and miseducation. It does not expose the degree to which ignorance has historically been used to shape who and what “we” are. And it does absolutely nothing to convey the damage and pain that ignorance, whether passive or active, wields over a people and a nation.

To understand these things, we need, as House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross argues, to bring into the classroom those who do understand: writers and thinkers who, like James Baldwin, ask white Americans to do what ignorance opposes: to think.

“White America,” Baldwin writes, “remains unable to believe that Black American’s grievances are real; they are unable to believe this because they cannot face what this fact says about themselves and their country.”

During the 1980s in graduate school, white feminists and lefties like myself spent hours taking this “fact” to heart, using Baldwin as a way to interrogate ourselves. How did racism impact our relationships, our view of the world, our work? How ignorant were we? This kind of thoughtful questioning was a way to be “politically correct,” a term that valued self-examination and critique. Meanings, of course, change. But like Humpty Dumpty, I always felt that this practice did not just fall off the wall of usefulness, but was pushed. Why think about the grievances of others when you could more easily ignore them? After all, isn’t ignorance bliss?

“This is the crime,” Baldwin seared into our souls, “of which I accuse my country and my countrymen, and for which neither I nor time nor history will ever forgive them, that they have destroyed and are destroying hundreds of thousands of lives and do not know it and do not want to know.”

Self-critique can lead to the kinds of questions bullies hate. Which is why everyone needs to ask them: How is ignorance constructed? How is it maintained, organized and institutionalized? How do people in power manage willful ignorance? How does one imagine their own ignorance? And if we choose “not to know,” who exactly are we? And what kind of a future will such a we shape?

In Maine, laws now mandate the teaching of African American studies and soon new bills will provide funding and support. It will include indigenous histories, too. This seems a noble and necessary move in the right direction. The nation’s experiment in ignorance is terrifying. I know that I’m scared.

Still, no one can legislate a totally thoughtless citizenry. Nor can they legislate a thoughtful one. Schools are critical, but Florida has also shown us their constraints. White people need to do the heavy lifting. If the meaning of “politically correct” has soured, white Americans can still unbutton their minds and accept the fact that Black lives matter and Black grievances are real.

The Maine Legislature is not just opening minds, it is opening up an opportunity to self-examination and critique. What kind of future are we willing to imagine? How do we embrace difference? It is time to think; to collectively question what we don’t know and why that, too, really matters.

