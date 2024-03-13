BASKETBALL

Tony Snell hit a winning 3-pointer in overtime as the Maine Celtics won their sixth straight, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 119-116 Wednesday night in a G League basketball game at Chase Fieldhouse at Wilmington, Delaware.

Snell finished with 19 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.

DJ Steward led Maine with 34 points. Drew Peterson also had 19 points.

Terquavion Smith led six Blue Coats in double figures with 30 points.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Fousseyni Traore had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Richie Saunders scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 20 BYU squandered a big early lead before pulling away late for an 87-73 victory over UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City, Missouri.

• Louisville fired Coach Kenny Payne after going 12-52 in two seasons that marked the worst consecutive finishes in the storied program’s history, saying “a change is needed” to reach expectations.

The move came a day after the Cardinals’ 94-85 first-round loss to North Carolina State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, their eighth consecutive defeat.

Payne, 57, is set to receive an $8 million buyout under terms of a six-year contract through 2028. That deal paid a base annual salary of $3.35 million plus incentives.

Louisville finished 8-24 (3-17 ACC) in a season that was expected to be the start of a climb back after a 4-28 campaign. The loss total was a program record.

• Tyler Kolek will miss 10th-ranked Marquette’s first game in the Big East Tournament as he continues to recover from an injury, Coach Shaka Smart said.

Kolek injured an abdominal muscle Feb. 28 and has missed the Golden Eagles’ last three games. Marquette opens the conference tournament against Villanova or DePaul on Thursday night.

Smart said Kolek would be questionable for any Big East Tournament games beyond Thursday, if Marquette were to advance. Smart said Kolek would be available for the NCAA Tournament.

• Mississippi Coach Chris Beard has agreed to a new contract amid a debut season when he won his first 13 games.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on the one-year anniversary of Beard’s hiring. The school did not release details of the contract.

Beard received a four-year deal with the Rebels and was scheduled to make $3.35 million next season. State law limits contracts to a maximum of four years.

The 10th-seeded Rebels are 20-11 entering the Southeastern Conference Tournament, their first 20-win season in five years. They’ll face No. 7 seed Texas A&M on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 19 points, including seven in the last 43 seconds, and No. 25 Fairfield pulled out a 57-51 win over eighth-seeded Rider in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament at Atlantic City, New Jersey, running the Stags’ winning streak to 27.

FOOTBALL: Michigan is finalizing a deal to hire running backs coach Tony Alford from rival Ohio State, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

Alford would replace Mike Hart, the former Wolverines star who had been running backs coach under coach Jim Harbaugh for three seasons.

Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore pulled off a bold move in building his first staff after Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, adding one of Ryan Day’s top assistants with the Buckeyes.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Emma Navarro beat second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the fourth round at Indian Wells, California, for the biggest win of the young American’s career.

Navarro improved to 18-5 this year, with her victories leading the WTA Tour. She is 11-2 in three-set matches. The 2021 NCAA singles champion from Virginia reached her fourth quarterfinal of the year and first at the 1000 level.

Coco Gauff celebrated her 20th birthday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens to reach the quarters for the second consecutive year.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Captain Tyler Adams was among 23 players picked for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica next week after being limited to one match for club and country in the past year because of a hamstring injury.

Josh Sargent was selected at forward along with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, while Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Pefok, Brandon Vázquez, Haji Wright and Alejandro Zendejas were omitted along with wingers Brenden Aaronson and Kevin Paredes.

Goalkeepers Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Drake Callender were picked by Coach Gregg Berhalter, and Zack Steffen was left off.

A close-to-full-strength roster includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.

Adams, a 25-year-old midfielder, has appeared in just one game since March 11, 2023, playing 21 minutes for Bournemouth against Stoke on Sept. 27 in the League Cup. He was on the bench for Saturday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United and again Wednesday night vs. Luton.

ARREST: Dutch soccer star Quincy Promes, who was convicted in absentia last month by an Amsterdam court of involvement in cocaine smuggling and sentenced to six years in prison, has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors who will seek his extradition.

Prosecutors did not confirm Promes’ name, but said in a statement that a 32-year-old man who lives in Moscow was arrested in Dubai. Promes, 32, lives in the Russian capital, where he plays for Spartak Moscow. Dutch prosecutors rarely release the names of suspects in criminal cases.

