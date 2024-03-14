Freeport Climate Action Now, Freeport Community Services and Balsam Realty have joined forces to offer a home energy information session from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, at the Freeport Community Center. Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, will welcome attendees, and speakers include experts in the solar and heat pump fields, who will be available to answer home energy questions. There will also be homeowners who will detail their journeys installing and living with these systems.

According to the State of Maine’s “Maine Won’t Wait” progress report in December 2023, Mainers have installed 115,442 new heat pumps since 2019. Having surpassed its goal, the state has a new target of 275,000 total heat pump installations in Maine by 2027. Growth in solar energy in Maine is also related in part to a growth in homeowner installations. The state’s supportive policies, such as financial incentives for installation projects, have made solar installations more accessible and financially appealing to homeowners, according to a prepared release.

“We are more often seeing the combination of solar panels and heat pumps together,” Balsam Realty’s Kate Werner said. “This combination of solar with other energy efficient appliances not only leverages renewable energy for home heating and cooling but also enables homeowners to efficiently charge electric vehicles, electrify washers and dryers, dishwashers, stoves, battery-powered mowers, and other normally fuel-powered devices with solar-generated power. Integrating energy-efficient technologies can thereby maximize benefits for the planet and for homeowners.”

The event is free but donations will be accepted for Freeport Community Services at the event. Tables for FreeportCAN, Efficiency Maine, Freeport Sustainability Advisory Board and others will be represented. Refreshments will be served.

More information is available at balsamrealty.com/energybusters.

