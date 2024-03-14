BIDDEFORD — City Manager James Bennett’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, presented to City Council last week, includes both a municipal spending and tax rate increase, as well as an additional $405,000 for addressing Biddeford’s homeless crisis.

If passed as outlined, the city will see a municipal spending increase of $3.5 million or 9.18%, for a total of $44.9 million for FY2025, which begins on July 1. Under his proposal, the tax rate would increase to $13.90, a jump of $0.78, though this initial number does not include the school budget’s impact on the tax rate.

The school budget is a separate process and that budget proposal will be presented on March 19.

Bennett’s proposal outlines less spending than what department heads requested, which was $46.4 million, or a 10.23% increase from the year prior.

In addition to these topline numbers, Bennett proposed devoting $405,000 towards dealing with homelessness, which he called “the most difficult issue facing local officials anywhere.”

That proposed spending – of which only $305,000 would have a tax impact – would support relocating the city’s unhoused encampment in Mechanics Park to a different location, and adding two staff positions. Bennett also proposed using Community Block Development Grant money for a new transitional housing pilot program.

Advertisement

Bennett said in a phone interview that he is in favor of making access to the pilot program or staying in the designated encampment contingent on certain requirements, similar to the way some homeless shelters impose entry requirements.

In terms of what those conditions might be, Bennett said “we’re trying (to have) the unhoused team up with the appropriate partners, community partners to … to deal with some of the underlying issues that contribute to them being homeless. Most people being homeless – it’s caused by other issues.”

Bennett’s budget proposal is just the opening salvo in the budgeting process. The city will hold a series of public hearings, the first of which is on March 26, and Budget Committee meetings to discuss Bennett’s proposal. The City Council will vote on a final version of the budget in May.

Inflation and a decrease in revenue sharing from the state are putting a strain on the budget this year, according to Bennett.

“We’ve done a pretty good job over the last couple years of squeezing our expense lines in hopes that inflation would slow down … the truth is (that) hasn’t really been the greatest strategy,” he said.

Inflation surged following the pandemic, and while it has cooled since its peak in June 2022, average prices are still higher than what they were three years ago. He reminded listeners that municipalities, like resident, are vulnerable to price increases.

Advertisement

Although Biddeford’s tax rate has declined the last few years — in FY2024, the tax rate was $13.12, and the year prior municipal it was $16.41 — that didn’t necessary equate to lower property taxes for property owners.

“The reason that the tax rate appeared on the surface to go down so significantly (between FY 2023 and 2024) is because our Assessor’s Office did a revaluation of all of the property values in the city, and those numbers went up significantly,” explained Assistant to the City Manager Danica Lamontagne.

The tax rate is calculated by taking the amount of money that the city is looking to collect through the tax process and dividing it by the total amount of property value in the city, so when values go up, the rate goes down, Lamontagne said. But if even if the rate goes down tax bills can still go up because the value of the property has increased. If this budget is approved as proposed, residents can expect increases in their tax bill this year.

An influx of residents and a national housing shortage have all pushed up property sale prices in recent years. Since FY2016, Biddeford’s state valuation has increased 95% (or roughly $2 billion).

When it comes to the revenue side of the ledger, the city is looking at a decrease in revenue from the state this year. In past years, Biddeford has received both “Revenue Sharing I” and “Revenue Sharing II” through the state’s revenue sharing scheme. It will not receive any Revenue Sharing II sharing this year.

Revenue sharing is essentially a program where a portion of state revenues collected from corporate income, sales and personal taxes are funneled back to municipalities.

Advertisement

“The way that the revenue sharing works is: 80% of the money that the state sets aside goes back to every community, that’s ‘Revenue Sharing I,’” according to Bennett. The rest of the money set aside goes towards communities with higher property tax burdens, and that’s Revenue Sharing II.

Because Biddeford’s valuation has jumped but the city’s rate of spending hasn’t increased as fast, the city isn’t eligible for Revenue Sharing II, said Bennett. This means that the city can expect a decrease in revenue sharing of $775,000, or 18.9%, per Bennett’s proposal.

Increased valuation is, of course, also a good thing. Bennett spent the first couple minutes of his presentation highlighting how the city’s star has risen in the last decade thanks to its acclaimed food scene and overall desirability as a place to live.

To keep the budget balanced, Bennet proposed that the city keep capital funds the same as FY2024 ($2.6 million) and only add two new positions, who will be people that deal directly with the unhoused.

Bennett also identified hiring challenges and vacancies as a challenge for the city. Biddeford’s vacancy rate was 10-15% in 2023, with over 35 full time vacant positions as of last December, according to Bennett’s presentation.

On the homelessness front, the city is constrained by a 2018 ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Martin v. Boise, which mandated that municipalities can not criminalize public camping in the absence of a meaningful alternative. Biddeford does not have a shelter and therefore is not allowed to remove the homeless encampment that currently exists in Mechanics Park.

Advertisement

In order to confront rising levels of the unhoused in the city, Bennett is proposing that the city add a coordinator position (estimated to cost $125,000) that is solely tasked with homelessness response and liaising with partners on this issue. He also proposes funding a new social worker for the city (estimated to cost $105,000), or a “second Jake.” Jacob Hammer is the police department’s community engagement specialist.

Bennett also wants to give $75,000 to the neighborhood group Seeds of Hope in order to keep their warming center open next year, and is in favor of using Community Development Block Grant money in order to fund a transitional housing pilot program, as outlined by Seeds of Hope Executive Director Vassie Fowler at a Feb. 13 City Council meeting.

All told, these proposals would cost $405,000, though Bennet proposes using some $100,000 of the money from opioid settlement payments in order to bring the total down to $305,000.

Bennett said he did not include the $405,000 in his topline budget numbers because he wanted to wait until he heard the council’s feedback on his proposal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: