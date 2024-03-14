Okay, it’s official. The Republican Party is the Trump party. Any politician who bucks Trump is toast. Just take a look at all the members of Congress who have flopped into Trump’s boat in recent days. Even New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu threw his towel in with Trump after badmouthing him for years. Spinelessness is standard equipment in the GOP clown car. These cowards all fear they’ll be drummed out of the party if they don’t go all in for Trump.

So let’s imagine what will happen in a second Trump administration, given what Trump has said as well as the views of his most ardent supporters.

The Constitution will be termed unconstitutional and no longer considered the backbone of our democracy.

Trump will have total immunity from punishment for anything and everything he does while in office. That includes, for example, rape and murder, grift and graft.

Christianity will be designated the national religion. All other religions will lose their tax exemptions.

Climate change will officially be declared a hoax and all regulations designed to combat climate change will be scrapped.

A National Book Patrol will be created to ban books that deal with racial or sexual matters. The Bible will be exempt from this regulation.

A Media Monitor will be created to oversee all media. Anti-Trump comments will be disallowed.

Abortions will be declared illegal.

Any citizen will be allowed to carry a gun anywhere any time.

Any judge or lawyer who prosecuted Trump or sat on cases about Trump will be unseated or disbarred.

Every person imprisoned for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection will be pardoned. Moreover, a new federal holiday will be created for Jan. 6.

A Department of Vermin Extinction will be established to find and punish any member of Congress or, for that matter, in the general populace who speaks out against Trump.

Every member of the Supreme Court who doesn’t declare total fealty to Trump will be removed.

The United States will withdraw from NATO.

Trump will join with the world’s most powerful dictators (e.g. Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman AlSaud) to form a Gang of Five. They will work together to try to destroy democracies around the world.

The White House will be moved to Mara-a-Lago. Comedians who refer to it as the Orange House will be put in jail.

Trump will be allowed to stay in office as long as he lives. His offspring will inherit the presidency, beginning with Ivanka, the eldest.

There you have it. Now sit back and enjoy the ride. (Or not.)

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns.

