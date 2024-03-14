The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesman said Thursday.

The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday. The Eagles quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened.

Penn State Coach James Franklin told a reporter that Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman spoke to Barkley and pitched him on the connection between the Eagles and Nittany Lions fan bases. The Eagles have denied the claims and Barkley said Franklin misinterpreted their conversation.

In Atlanta’s case, Cousins said Wednesday: “There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting – calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Cousins wasn’t permitted to speak to anyone before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Due to the NFL’s review, we are unable to provide information or have additional comment,” the Falcons said in a statement.

TRADE: The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the trade.

Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders. The picks going to the Seahawks are Nos. 102 and 179 and to the Commanders Nos. 78 and 152. That gives Washington six selections in the top 100.

Howell started all 17 games last season for the Commanders and led the NFL with 21 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 65 times. Washington signed veteran backup Marcus Mariota and could draft its QB of the future with the No. 2 pick, potentially North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning Jayden Daniels.

• The Falcons traded quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Ridder, a former third-round pick who had a storied career at Cincinnati, started committing turnovers an alarming rate last season. He finished with 12 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles (seven lost) and was benched twice in favor of Taylor Heinicke.

Moore, who’s 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds and turns 24 in June. He has played in 39 games for the Cardinals and made 21 starts. He has caught 135 of 182 targets for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.

JETS: New York and linebacker C.J. Mosley agreed to a new two-year contract worth $17.25 million that provides the team with more salary cap space in free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Mosley was due to make a non-guaranteed $17 million in base pay this season under his previous contract, and would have counted a team-high $21.5 million against this year’s cap. The sides agreed to redo the contract to help the team’s cap situation – freeing about $8 million – while also giving Mosley more security and another year with the Jets. The new deal includes $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million fully guaranteed this season.

BENGALS: Cincinnati bolstered its defense by agreeing on contracts with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safety Vonn Bell, two people familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Rankins gets a $26 million, two-year deal. He had six sacks in 2023 in his only season with Houston. Bell receives a one-year, $6 million contract to return to Cincinnati after one season in Carolina. Bell spent three seasons with the Bengals after starting his career in New Orleans.

DOLPHINS: Miami has its starting cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey to replace Xavien Howard after agreeing to terms with Kendall Fuller on a deal reportedly for two years and $16.5 million, according to ESPN.

Fuller, 29, has 16 interceptions over 93 starts at cornerback over his eight-year career. He was a member of the 2016 draft class, like Ramsey and Howard.

VIKINGS: Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a former first-round pick by the Chargers, agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings worth up to $3.75 million, a league source confirmed.

Tillery is a massive player who measured 6-6 1/2 inches and 295 pounds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He has 12.5 sacks over five NFL seasons.

LIONS: With the franchise coming off its best season in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have extended the contracts of Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes through the 2027 season.

The club also announced a a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, special assistant to the President/CEO and chairperson.

