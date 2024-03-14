ATLANTA — Adam Duvall is returning for another stint with the Atlanta Braves, who signed the slugging outfielder on Thursday to a $3 million deal for the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old Duvall is expected to platoon in left field with newcomer Jarred Kelenic, who has struggled in spring training after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners.

Kelenic had just three hits in 34 at-bats through Wednesday, with three RBI, one stolen base and nine strikeouts. With it becoming apparent that the left-handed hitter wasn’t ready to handle the job on a regular basis, the Braves found a solid right-handed option.

Duvall, a former Sanford Mainer, hit .247 with 21 homers and 58 RBI last season with the Boston Red Sox. He played in just 92 games, missing two months after fracturing his left wrist attempting to make a diving catch.

This will be Duvall’s third stint with the Braves. He is best known for playing a key role in the team’s run to the 2021 World Series title after being acquired from Miami in one of several deals ahead of the trade deadline that helped Atlanta rebuild its injury ravaged outfield.

• National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the Braves’ spring training lineup, two weeks before Opening Day.

Advertisement

Acuña batted leadoff and filled the designated hitter spot against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went hitless in three at-bats, with two strikeouts, before he was lifted for a pinch hitter.

Acuña played for the first time since feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right knee after a rundown during a Feb. 29 game against Minnesota. Taking no chances, the Braves sent him to Los Angeles to be examined by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who had operated after Acuña’s season-ending knee injury in 2021.

ElAttrache found only irritation in the meniscus of the knee, clearing the way for Acuña to gradually increase his baseball activities in preparation for the March 28 opener to the regular season at Philadelphia.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge could be back in the lineup Saturday after being slowed by abdominal discomfort.

Judge hasn’t taken on-field batting practice or hit in a game since Sunday. He had an MRI on Monday.

Manager Aaron Boone intends to have Judge play center field Saturday against Toronto. Judge is more focused on the March 28 opener at Houston.

Advertisement

Boone said ace Gerrit Cole was being examined and undergoing additional tests by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Cole has had issues with elbow recovery after spring training starts. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Cole has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

Marcus Stromam will not be replacing Cole as the Opening Day starter.

After working 4 1/3 innings against Detroit on Thursday, the right-hander said he will stay on his current routine that has him starting the third game in Houston and the home opener on April 5 against Toronto. Stroman said he had spoken with Boone and GM Brian Cashman.

Boone on Wednesday said that Carlos Rodón is scheduled for the second game at the Astros.

WHITE SOX: Hard-throwing right-hander Michael Kopech will pitch out of the bullpen instead of the starting rotation, another disappointing development in a career that hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Advertisement

“It’s not my first choice where I want to be. I like starting, but I’ve had success in that role,” he said of relief duty. “Ultimately we are looking at what’s best for the team this year. If I can help us win games in the back of the game, I’m excited to do that.”

The announcement about Kopech came one day after Chicago traded ace Dylan Cease to San Diego for reliever Steven Wilson and three prospects: right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala.

Acquired from Boston in the trade that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox in 2016, Kopech had success in a primarily relief role in 2021 after missing two seasons because of Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a 3.50 ERA in 44 appearances, helping Chicago win the AL Central.

BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers will open the season without All-Star closer Devin Williams, who won’t throw for six weeks and could miss at least three months while recovering from two stress fractures in his back.

Williams pitched through back soreness at the end of last season, when the Brewers were NL Central champions. The right-hander was feeling discomfort again this spring, and after an initial MRI in Arizona, was examined Wednesday by Dr. Robert Watkins in California. Watkins, a leading spine specialist, diagnosed the fractures.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »