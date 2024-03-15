Students at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated the next steps in their training on Friday during the annual Match Day celebration. That’s where 164 (97.6%) of the school’s fourth-year medical students learned where they will be completing their medical residencies and in what specialties.

UNE’s Match Day is part of a larger national tradition in which medical students learn about their placements in the National Residency Match Program.

At UNE, 9% of the students will be staying in Maine, 35% will head to residencies in other New England states and 65% will remain in the Northeast. Around 57% of students landed placements in primary care specialties like pediatrics, family medicine and internal medicine.

Lee Esposito was excited to learn he was placed close to home at Albany Medical Center in New York.

“It means I get to be with my family and my loved ones,” he said. “It was my No. 1 spot and I’m so, so happy to be there.”

Last year, 167 (98.8%) of UNE’s fourth-year medical students were matched to residencies in 15 different specialties.

At a separate celebration on Friday, all 36 fourth-year medical students in the Tufts University School of Medicine – Maine Medical Center Maine Track program celebrated their own matches. Twelve of the Tufts students will complete their residencies at Maine Medical Center

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: