SEOUL, South Korea — Shohei Ohtani and his wife arrived in South Korea with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Friday ahead of their season-opening games with the San Diego Padres next week.

Ohtani, wearing a black training suit and a cap backwards, was the first Dodgers player who showed up at the arrival gate of Incheon international airport, west of Seoul. His wife, Mamiko Tanaka, walked several steps behind him.

As a crowd of fans, many wearing Dodgers jerseys, shouted his name and cheering slogans, Ohtani briefly waved his hand and Tanaka smiled, but neither said anything before they took a limousine bus. Fans held placards that read like “GOATANI (Greatest Of All Time is Ohtani) GO” and “Baseball genius Ohtani.”

Before departing for South Korea, Ohtani, a two-way Japanese phenomenon, revealed the identify of his wife by posting a photo of him and Tanaka, an ex-professional basketball player, on his Instagram account. Japanese media had already speculated that Ohtani’s wife was likely Tanaka.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

In late February, Ohtani, 29, said in his Instagram post that he was married to “a normal Japanese woman” that he had known for three to four years. But he didn’t say exactly who his wife was.

Advertisement

In Ohtani’s Instagram post, he was photographed with Tanaka in front of an airplane alongside his teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers posted a photo of the Ohtani-Tanaka couple on the team’s X (formerly Twitter) account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The upcoming Dodgers-Padres games will be Ohtani’s debut with the Dodgers. In December, Ohtani, who was formerly with the Los Angeles Angels, signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract to join the Dodgers.

Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow last September and will not pitch this season. He will be used as a designated hitter and there is a possibility he could play in the field.

Social media in Japan and South Korea are abuzz with messages talking about Ohtani and his wife.

“So impressed to see how Ohtani opened up about his new bride, Mamiko Tanaka,” one X user said in Japanese.

“Ohtani’s wife is really beautiful. They are both made for each other,” one X user said in Korean. Another Korean message said that “their future kid will be a super athlete.”

Advertisement

JIM McANDREW, who lost his major league debut to Bob Gibson in a 1968 spot start for the New York Mets when Nolan Ryan was called away to military duty, then beat Steve Carlton a month later for his first win, has died. He was 80.

McAndrew died Thursday at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Arizona after a brief illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Friday.

A right-hander at the back end of the Mets rotation from 1968-73, McAndrew started one of the most significant games in franchise history: a win over Montreal in September 1969 that put the long downtrodden team into first place for the first time in New York’s eight seasons.

Pitching for the Mets during a seven-year major league career, McAndrew didn’t appear in the postseason for the 1969 World Series champions or 1973 NL pennant winners. He was 36-49 with four saves and a 3.65 ERA for the Mets in 105 starts and 41 relief appearances, then was traded to San Diego and went 1-4 with a 5.62 ERA in two starts and 13 relief appearances. That left his final big league record 37-53 with a 3.65 ERA.

CARDINALS: Coming off a last-place finish in the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals displayed confidence in manager Oliver Marmol and announced a two-year contract extension through 2026.

The 37-year-old former Cardinals minor leaguer led the team to an NL Central title in his first season, winning 93 games in 2022 and becoming the youngest manager to reach the playoffs since a 31-year-old Lou Boudreau took Cleveland to the World Series in 1946. St. Louis went 71-91 last year.

Advertisement

PIRATES: Pittsburgh is bringing in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field as the season approaches. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBI last season while playing in Minnesota.

YANKEES: Manager Aaron Boone held off discussing the condition of ace Gerrit Cole’s elbow, saying he and General Manager Brian Cashman want to speak with the AL Cy Young Award winner before making any public comments.

The Yankees disclosed Monday that Cole was experiencing issues in bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert. Cole was traveling back to Tampa on Friday.

RAYS: Right-hander Jake Odorizzi rejoined Tampa Bay, agreeing Friday to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old former All-Star will report to major league spring training. He did not pitch last year following shoulder surgery on April 5.

BLUE JAYS: Catcher Danny Jansen has a fractured bone in his right wrist and could miss Opening Day, Manager John Schneider said Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »