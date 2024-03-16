PORTLAND – Dearly loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, dog, turtle, and cat mom, Violet passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024. Violet had a kind, gentle soul that was evident to everyone who interacted with her. Her daughters, animals, husband, and Judaism were her entire world.

Violet was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina where she lived with her four older sisters and parents until they immigrated to San Francisco, Calif. in the early ‘60s. The family then moved to Chicago, Ill. where Violet received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, attended

culinary school, and worked as an elementary teacher in the Chicago Public School system.

Violet met her husband Tom, the love of her life, on Bammi, a bike trek across Illinois in 1983. Violet had not trained for the event, nor was she an experienced cyclist, yet she committed to and completed the 500-mile trek. This tenacity was one of Violet’s incredibly admirable traits that she carried with her throughout her life. Violet later completed the 500-mile trek again in 1984 and 1985.

After moving to Maine, her baking skills led her to become the “Cooky Lady” at a local store, where her fresh-baked desserts would sell out in a day; she also worked as a librarian at a Hebrew School. She was an amazing chef, teacher, seamstress, voracious reader, and artist. Her most important job was being a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters. They adored her. Violet was also a devout, proud Jew who regularly attended services at Congregation Beth Israel in Old Orchard Beach.

Violet was preceded in death by her sister, Clarisa Adriana Cortes; her mother, Elina Martinez Cortes, her father, Eduardo Cortes (Schejtman); and her animal children Scamper (Piki), Hametz (Kitty), Leila, and Hammy.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Wittman; daughters Carly C. Wittman, Rebecca S. Wittman; sisters Silvia M. Stern (Bruce Stern), Veronica M. Cakuls, Alicia S. Wegner (Ed Wegner); nieces and nephews Mark Chen, Erika Wyatt, David Cakuls, Jessica Cakuls, Elan Kleis, Ea Wegner, Noam Wegner; great-nieces Ariel Walsh, Jackie Walsh; and her beloved animals Zara (Zarita), Bibi, and Pammy.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 17, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Hicks Street, Portland. Arrangements by The Jewish Funeral Home, Portland. May her memory be a blessing.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Chabad House Lubavitch of Maine

11 Pomeroy St.,

Portland, ME 04102

or a charity of one’s choice.

