The Boston Celtics will be short-handed when they face the Wizards at 6 p.m. Sunday in Washington D.C. for the first game of a strenuous stretch. Jaylen Brown has been downgraded on the injury report because of a right ankle sprain. Jayson Tatum, though, was upgraded from questionable to available.

Boston will also be without Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring strain) and Derrick White (left thumb sprain) for Sunday’s game, leaving only Tatum and Jrue Holiday as available for the start of a five-games-in-seven-days stretch.

MONDAY’S GAME WHO: Pistons at Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. TELEVISION: NBCSB

The Celtics enter with a league-best 52-14 record, and a 9 1/2-game lead over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference with just 16 games remaining. So they have plenty of wiggle room for the top seed in the playoffs, meaning they’re likely to prioritize resting their best players down the stretch.

The Wizards are at the bottom of the East standings with an 11-56 record, though they played the Celtics tough in Boston last month. The Celtics also have two games this week against the Pistons, who are 14th in the East.

