SCARBOROUGH – Donna Lee Matheson-Holmes, of Scarborough, was born on Sept. 16, 1941.

Donna narrated the end of her story, saying goodbye to her loved ones in true “Nannies” fashion. She passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024.

Donna was born and raised in Portland, and a graduate of Portland High School class of 1959.

Donna leaves behind her three children, Kimberly Holmes, Candace O’brien, James Holmes, and his wife Lucy Holmes. Nannies adored her six grandchildren, Devin Gore, Jake Holmes, Shae O’Brien, Heather Legendre, Dylan Wike, Callie O’Brien; and her great-granddaughter, Kinsley Holmes.

Donna had a generous heart and kind spirit and was happiest spending time with family and friends.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

