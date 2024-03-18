Keith Dambrot didn’t want to overstay his welcome. Didn’t want his love of his chosen profession to morph into something far less joyous.

The Duquesne coach was “80% sure” last summer that this season would be his last, a number that spiked to 100% when his wife, Donna, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Even now, with Donna feeling well enough to travel and the Dukes heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years — just as Dambrot promised when he took over at his father’s alma mater in 2017 — that percentage hasn’t wavered.

Saying simply “I think it’s time,” the 65-year-old Dambrot announced Monday he will retire whenever Duquesne’s NCAA run ends.

“I didn’t want to cheat (the job),” Dambrot said, with the Atlantic 10 trophy the Dukes won on Sunday standing nearby. “And I just felt like I could see myself losing that edge at some point. And that’s why I said, ‘I don’t want to end like that.’ I’m not built that way.”

Instead, Dambrot will walk away having turned a task deemed “Mission Impossible” into something that over the weekend felt inevitable.

Duquesne ripped off four straight wins in the Atlantic 10 tournament, the last a gritty rock fight against VCU with Donna Dambrot watching from the stands that earned the Dukes the A-10’s automatic NCAA berth.

A trip to Omaha, Nebraska, where the 11th-seeded Dukes (24-11) will face sixth-seeded BYU (23-10) on Thursday, awaits.

And while there will be time to prepare for the Cougars and a chance to capture the program’s first game in the NCAAs since 1969, Duquesne Athletic Director Dave Harper didn’t want to wait until after the tournament ends to let Dambrot have his moment.

“Today is about Keith Dambrot, period,” Harper said. “He deserves this.”

The news conference was planned months ago when Dambrot told the administration and his assistants — though not the young men he coaches — about his decision. Those plans didn’t change even as a roster featuring players from eight countries took over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Dambrot heads to the East Region’s first round 516-301 in collegiate stops at Duquesne, Tiffin, Ashland, Central Michigan and Akron. He also went 69-10 while at St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School in Akron, Ohio, from 1998-2001, a stay that included a few seasons coaching future NBA star Lebron James.

POLL: Reigning national champion Connecticut is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll a day after being named the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies moved up from No. 2 in the poll, trading spots with Houston after the Cougars’ lopsided loss in the Big 12 Tournament title game to Iowa State. UConn received 61 of 62 first-place votes to return to No. 1 for the first time since a six-week stint in January and February.

UConn (31-3) has lost just once since Dec. 20 and won its first Big East Tournament title since 2011 on Saturday. Then came a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAAs for the first time since a Final Four run in 2009 and sixth time overall.

Big 12 regular-season champ Houston still received a first-place vote despite its tournament stumble, and Purdue remained at No. 3 after falling to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Iowa State jumped three spots to No. 4 for the program’s highest ranking since spending a week at No. 4 in December 2015. The Cyclones were unranked this season until Jan. 15.

North Carolina is No. 5.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: Suspended freshman forward Sahnya Jah has entered the transfer portal.

Jah was suspended on Feb. 8 for conduct detrimental to the team. Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley would not give more details about Jah’s suspension, saying the player could work her way back onto the team.

POLL: South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the top four teams in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll, a day after all four were chosen as the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that begins later this week.

The undefeated Gamecocks remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 35-member national media panel. They had a week off after winning the SEC Tournament. Iowa and USC also didn’t play last week after winning the Big Ten and Pac-12 tournaments.

Texas moved up one spot to fourth after winning the Big 12 Tournament last Tuesday. The Longhorns earned their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Stanford fell one place to fifth. UCLA, Ohio State and LSU were next. Notre Dame was ninth, the first difference between the poll and NCAA bracket as far as seeding; LSU was given a 3-seed in the NCAAs and the Irish a 2-seed.

UConn remained in 10th after winning its 22nd Big East Tournament last week.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: New coach Kalen DeBoer has received an eight-year contract worth at least $87 million, and the school also gave basketball coach Nate Oats and athletic director Greg Byrne raises and extensions.

The 49-year-old DeBoer, who replaced seven-time national champion Nick Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game in his second season, is set to make $10 million in his first year.

The contracts received formal approval from the UA System Board of Trustees compensation committee on Monday.

