BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in three quarters, Derrick White posted his first career triple-double and the NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Monday night.

Boston star Jayson Tatum missed the game because of a right ankle injury, but the Celtics had more than enough to make up for the absence of their leading scorer (27.1 points a game) and rebounder (8.3).

White had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He completed his triple-double when he passed to Payton Pritchard, who hit a 3-pointer with 6:25 to play.

Pritchard had 23 points in the Celtics’ sixth straight victory.

Boston forward Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing five games with a strained right hamstring. He had 20 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 21 points. Cade Cunningham, who averages a team-high 22.2 points per game, rested for left knee injury management.

Boston also played without starting guard Jrue Holiday (bruised right shoulder) and reserve forward Al Horford. The 37-year-old Horford hasn’t played consecutive games this season.

The Celtics opened a 47-37 lead on Brown’s 3-pointer midway into the second quarter. They had a 61-48 advantage at the break.

One of the biggest cheers of the game occurred when Pritchard made a nifty behind-the-back pass to Xavier Tillman for a fast-break layup. Then Brown was fouled on a driving basket that led to a three-point play, making it 88-66 late in the third quarter.

• Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands.

Detroit lost 104-101 to Miami on Saturday on Bam Adebayo’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The 31-year-old Fournier then punted the game ball into the stands at Little Caesars Arena.

