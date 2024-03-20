Frechette, Roland H. 94, of Sanford, Feb. 17. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., March 27, St Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, Sanford.
Frechette, Roland H. 94, of Sanford, Feb. 17. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., March 27, St Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, Sanford.
