The Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston has done an excellent job so far by acknowledging that both the military and law enforcement failed to protect the Maine public from a known and credible threat of violence.

I hope the commissioners will ultimately have the courage to acknowledge that elected officials — meaning the governor, members of Congress and members of the state Legislature — bear even more responsibility for the Lewiston shootings because they continue to allow civilians to own weapons of war.

No citizen needs an assault weapon unless they are planning a mass shooting or to overthrow the government.

Edgar Beem
Brunswick

