Mainers are responsible for the consequences of our choices, actions and behavior, which includes our energy use for transportation, heating, food and other purchases. Urban dwellers receive the benefits of living in communities that provide clean, running water, sanitary waste disposal, electricity, functional roads, and law enforcement. When I choose to drive rather than walk or bicycle, I must act safely towards other drivers, following a safe distance behind other drivers to avoid collisions, using my turn signal, and driving within the speed limits. By not walking or biking, I have missed an opportunity to exercise, keep myself healthy, and enjoy watching trees and birds.

Are our most important values speed, convenience and comfort or can we include earth care and basic needs of our neighbors for food, clothing and housing in those priorities? Individual fossil fuel powered cars that go at 70 mph and centrally heated homes generate waste heat that collectively warm the earth and are causing climate change. In Europe where fossil fuels have been expensive, space heating is normal, heating only the rooms you are currently using. The consequence of too much fossil fuel use in Maine has lost our winter ice on ponds and rivers, snow for skiing and sledding, and increased flooding and erosion from heavier rainfall. Let’s adopt many practices to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

Bath, Brunswick, and Topsham have created, and are updating Climate Action plans that identify all sources of warming greenhouse gases. Over 100 Brunswick residents came to a Community Outreach event to read solutions for reducing fossil fuel use and choose their favorite town and home solutions. As our towns continue to prepare and adapt to larger rainfall, more frequent, higher Androscoggin River and stream flooding, greater heat and insect born diseases, more wind damage to trees and power outages, our communities can adopt practices that reduce the worst effects.

Residents of Topsham can share your observations of climate change by participating in Topsham Climate Action Plan survey. Please go to topshammaine.com, scroll down, and from the moving squares, select Topsham Climate Action Plan Survey. The Energy Committee wants to know what you are experiencing in flooding, power outages, tree damage and loss of snowmobiling and ice skating. Next FBEnvironmental Engineering will gather information about our natural resources and human infrastructure, to start estimating town climate warming emissions. The final Climate Planning step will be to get residents’ preferred ideas on what all of us and town government can do to save energy, money, use greener energy sources, and protect our buildings, roads, fields and forests from future damage.

We have daily opportunities to reduce our impact on the earth and our neighbors by thinking about the both the amount and the kind of energy we use. In gratitude for garden space, my family has adopted habits of separating all food waste into a closed compost bucket that I dump daily into a black barrel. I layer crumpled newspapers, hay, and dead weeds and grasses between 4-inch layers of food waste, and twice a year start a new pile while the old one slowly turns into garden fertilizer.

Historically Mainers didn’t have central heating but heated the lower levels of their houses, with enough heat rising to the cooler upper sleeping levels. We live in a small, well insulated house built in 1960 whose main heat is a combination of wood stove and heat pump in the living room. This provides a 68-to 70-degree kitchen and main living area, with as little as possible electric space heating in the bathroom or bedroom where sweaters provide comfort. Only on the coldest nights do we use the north bedroom heat pump. Even with our 100% solar electricity, I avoid intense electric uses like space heaters and hair driers, using the wood stove to dry my hair.

Fossil fuel combustion by vehicles was the greatest source of carbon emissions in Brunswick, Topsham and Maine’s Climate Action Plans. Let’s imagine how we can reduce our driving to work and services to reduce greenhouse gases. Brunswick, Bath, and Topsham could cooperate to fund a regional regular bus service that provides transportation for many of us who work in adjacent towns. The growing number of elderly people In Topsham, who either can’t, or would prefer not to, drive, would still be able to travel to services, since Brunswick Link already makes prearranged home pickups. Brunswick residents PLEASE be good earth stewards and try using your existing hourly bus service to grocery stores, hospital and downtown. You can connect at the train station with either a train or bus to Portland or on to Boston.

Our warming climate is causing the spread of ticks carrying Lyme disease into more parts of Maine with an increase to 3000 cases last year. Without a continuous deep winter freeze, ticks are active longer. Please consider public health measures including vaccinations for contagious diseases an opportunity to keep yourself and others healthy. If you maintain annual COVID vaccinations, you will be only half as likely to get sick from COVID or spread it to others. As an older person, I also get vaccinations for pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and flu and wear masks in close indoor contact, especially when singing.

Our opportunity to think about how we use energy allows us to save energy and money by using electricity, heating and transportation fuels more efficiently. Income based rebates from EfficiencyMaine.com are available for heat pumps, gas furnaces, wood stoves and wood pellet boilers, home energy assessments, insulation and efficiency improvements. You can compare the costs of different heating systems using a calculator on the website. Many of these home improvements will reduce the amount of earth warming gases your home produces and lower you carbon impact on the climate.

Brunswick residents had the opportunity March 7 with the second public meeting for developing Brunswick’s Climate Action Plan to prioritize ways to lower town carbon emissions in areas of transportation, housing and buildings, waste disposal, natural resource protection and food systems, municipal buildings, energy and renewables, and public health. Brunswick residents can read these great ideas and list your first choices online for using energy more efficiently, changing behavior, or adding greener energy sources, by going to Brunswick’s Climate Action page, brunswickclimateaction.org.

Nancy Chandler studied Animal Behavior and Anthropology at Stanford University, then received her master’s in biology education in her home state of North Carolina at U.N.C. Chapel Hill. She is passionate about teaching energy conservation and hopes to get you thinking about how to use energy use efficiently to save both money and reduce greenhouse warming gases.

