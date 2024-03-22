RAYMOND – Ethel Phyllis (Lucas) Lawrence passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the age of 102 years.
Ethel was predeceased by her daughter Gail, son Larry; granddaughter Carrie Boudreau; and her husband of 81 years, Ralph. She is survived by son Bruce E. Lawrence and wife Eliza, daughter Linda L. Boudreau and husband Glenn; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring, details will be posted when the date is finalized.
To read Ethels full obituary and to express condolences or to participate in Ethel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
