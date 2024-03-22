SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith “Judy” (Jones) Brown, 78, passed away at a hospital in Portland on March 11, 2024. Judy was born on Nov. 4, 1945, in Brunswick, the daughter of the late Fremont and Bertha (Miller) Jones.

﻿Judy’s journey began in the rocky soil of Union; there she attended Union High School, graduating in 1964. She would then make her way to Portland where she attended cosmetology school. It was there that she met her life-long partner, Donald Brown; they married in 1965.

﻿Settling in South Portland, they built a family together. After raising her children, Judy returned to the workforce at TJ Maxx upon its opening in 1986. Her warmth and kindness was remembered by many while she worked as a fitting room associate. A testament to her strong work ethic, Judy continued working well into her late sixties, rarely taking a sick day.

﻿Outside of work, Judy found solace in simple pleasures like reading, writing, puzzles such as crosswords and solitaire and tending to her flower garden. While she was reserved in nature, her dedication to her work and family was unwavering, often expressed through notes to her children, whether conveying affection or offering strongly worded guidance. Her quiet presence will be deeply missed.

﻿Judy was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Donald W. Brown. She is survived by her children, Christina and her husband Ed Bayley, Michael and his wife Heather Brown, and Jeffrey and his wife Danielle Brown; grandchildren, Tasha, Kayla, and Jared Bayley, Abby, Katie, and Benjamin Brown; sister; Dee Peece; and many extended family members.

﻿Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12pm. Judy will be laid to rest at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth at a later date.

