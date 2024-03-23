PHILADELPHIA — Tyson Foerster scored with 1:29 left and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston with a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Travis Konecny scored twice, and Samuel Ersson made 18 saves in Philadelphia’s first victory over Boston since Oct. 20, 2021.

Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins in the opener of a six-game trip. Linus Ullmark made 26 stops.

Boston started play with an NHL-leading 97 points as it looks to repeat as winner of the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. Philadelphia began play in third place in the Metropolitan Division, and the victory will boost the rebuilding Flyers’ surprising playoff chances.

The teams engaged in a tight-checking contest, with quality scoring chances hard to come by, until there was a flurry of offense in the final minutes.

Konecny put Philadelphia ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot from the circle 15:16 into the third period. He has a team-high 30 goals on the season.

Heinen answered with his 14th goal at 16:12. He converted a one-timer from the side of the net.

Foerster, though, netted the go-ahead tally with a perfectly placed wrist shot from long range that went over Ullmark’s left shoulder. It was Foerster’s 18th goal.

Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch.

The Flyers got on the board first when Konecny scored on a power play with 1:45 left in the second. Scott Laughton passed into the slot to Foerster, who partially fanned on a one-timer. But the puck went to a wide-open Konecny at the side of the net.

Philadelphia nearly went up two goals before the second intermission, but Ullmark made a stellar glove save on Laughton’s backhander on a breakaway in the final minute.

The Bruins tied it with 9:41 remaining in the third when Brazeau scored on a backhander from in close. It was the fourth goal in the last three games for the former Maine Mariners player.

