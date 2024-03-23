WINDHAM – Florence Hawkes, 99, of Windham, passed away on March 15, 2024, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on April 17, 1924 in Westbrook, the youngest of three siblings to parents Harold and Mildred Pride. Her family grew up in Pride’s Corner and she graduated from Westbrook High School in 1942.

Florence met her husband Frank Hawkes at his family farm stand and the two married on Sept. 25, 1948. They raised their five children while working long days farming fresh vegetables to upkeep the supply of the popular farmstand that was in the family from 1932 until 2016. Florence was also an avid flower gardener and was in the Windham Garden Club, often selling her floral arrangements at the stand. She found great joy in meeting so many people from different walks of life while she was doing what she loved with her family.

She and Frank loved to travel and go on long road trips for months at a time, enjoying the outdoors and each other. Ever a nature lover, Florence did not want to see more land developed, so she donated close to 150 acres of land she owned to the Pride Preserve in Westbrook, which is conserved land and wildlife habitats with public access. Florence had a big heart and will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and her love and appreciation for nature.

She is survived by her five children; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; siblings and her husband, Frank, who passed away one day before their 56th wedding anniversary in 2004.

Visitation will be held at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham on Tuesday, March 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Funeral Service starting at 6PM at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Inn at Village Square, Avita Healthcare and Affinity Hospice for the compassion and care shown to Florence in the last few years.

To express condolences or to participate in Florence’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Florence’s name to the charity of your choice

