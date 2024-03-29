LEO MCNABB, Junior – Basketball

• Class AA North Player of the Year

• Class AA North All-Defensive team

• Class AA North All-Conference, first-team

* Captain

McNabb just got better and better as the season progressed, came up huge in big games and led the Stags to their best season in 13 years in the process.

McNabb saw his share of minutes as a freshman, helping Cheverus reach the semifinals, then, as a sophomore, he started, averaged 9.2 points per game and was an honorable mention league all-star after again, helping the Stags reach the semifinals.

This season would be something else altogether for McNabb and his teammates, who were highly touted and didn’t disappoint.

McNabb led Class AA North in scoring with 16.4 points per game, was fourth in steals (2.1) and seventh in assists (2.4) and also averaged 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Advertisement

Highlights were plentiful.

McNabb scored 12 points and had six rebounds and five assists in a season-opening win over two-time reigning Class AA state champion South Portland, tallied 17 points in a narrow victory over Thornton Academy, had 14 points and six assists in a win over Portland, 20 points in a victory over Deering, 16 points in a loss to Scarborough, 23 points, including three free throws in the waning seconds to force overtime in a loss at eventual state champion Windham, 19 points and eight rebounds as Cheverus handed Gorham its first loss, 13 points in a win over Edward Little, a career-high 33 points in a second loss to Windham, 14 in a victory over Bangor and 19 in a regular season-ending win over Portland.

McNabb was solid in the playoffs too, scoring 11 points in a quarterfinal round victory over Bangor, then tallying 14 points in a semifinal loss to Portland. In that one, McNabb had a look at hitting a game-winning shot at the horn, but it was just off the mark.

Leo McNabb, Cheverus’ Winter Athlete of the Year, was so good, so consistently that we can’t wait to see what he and his teammates will accomplish in his final season.

Coach Richie Ashley’s comment: “Once the other guys saw Leo go, they got confidence too. He did it all for us this year and we expected so much from him. He came out and played hard for 32 minutes. I’m so proud of what he accomplished.”

Previous winners:

Advertisement

• 2022-23 Silvano Ismail (basketball)

* 2021-22 Frank Morang (track)

* 2020-21 Jackson Header (hockey)

* 2019-20 Quinton Hastings (swimming)

• 2018-19 Brim Peabody (swimming)

• 2017-18 Michael Hatch (hockey)

• 2016-17 Zeb Leavitt (wrestling)

• 2015-16 Michael O’Donovan (swimming)

• 2014-15 James Hannigan (hockey)

• 2013-14 Jake Dixon (track)

• 2012-13 Trebor Lawton (swimming)

• 2011-12 Trebor Lawton (swimming)

• 2010-11 Jack Terwilliger (track)

• 2009-10 Indiana Faithfull (basketball)

• 2008-09 Zander Markellos (skiing)

• 2007-08 Matt Libby (swimming)

• 2006-07 Matt Libby (swimming)

• 2005-06 Alex Arthur (hockey)

• 2004-05 Adam Horgan (hockey)

• 2003-04 Kevin Marchesi (hockey)

MADDIE FITZPATRICK, Senior – Basketball

• Miss Maine Basketball

* Gatorade Maine Player of the Year

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* Class AA North Co-Player of the Year

* Class AA North all-star, first-team

• Class AA North All-Defensive team

* SMAA All-Academic team

* Captain

What more can we say about Maddie Fitzpatrick? Let’s start with this: Fitzpatrick wasn’t just the state’s top player and the best to ever wear a Cheverus uniform, but her transcendent, triumphant and decorated senior season thrust her into the discussion as one of the finest to ever suit up in the history of Maine high school girls’ basketball. And that’s not hyperbole. Fitzpatrick came to Cheverus as a highly-touted freshman, but only got to play in 10 games due to the season being shortened by COVID. She burst on to the scene, however, averaging 15 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. As a sophomore, Fitzpatrick missed almost half the season with a wrist injury, but she still managed to average 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4 steals and led the Stags to their first-ever Gold Ball. A year ago, Fitzpatrick was second in the league in scoring (17.7 points per contest) and also had 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game, but Cheverus’ repeat bid was denied by Oxford Hills in double-overtime of the regional final. All of that was an appetizer for her senior campaign. This year, Fitzpatrick led the league in scoring by a mile, averaging 25.5 points. Fitzpatrick was also tops in rebounding (11.3), meaning she posted a double-double on average over 18 games. Fitzpatrick also was first in steals (4.9) and third in assists (4.4). She did it all. Every night. With every opponent doing everything possible to stop her. Highlights included 28 points in a season-opening win over South Portland, 26 points in a statement-making, therapeutic victory at Oxford Hills, a staggering 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a win over preseason favorite Thornton Academy, 29 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots in a victory at Portland, 31 points in a win over Deering, 14 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a victory over Scarborough, 20 points in a win over Windham, 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a second, much closer victory over Oxford Hills, 27 points in a win at Bangor, a season-high 36 points in a victory at Lewiston, 21 points and seven assists in a win over Edward Little, 31 points in an interclass victory over Greely, 25 points, including the 1,000th of her illustrious career, in a win at Thornton Academy, a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a home victory over Lewiston, another triple-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals in a win over Edward Little, 20 points in a second victory over Windham and 21 in a regular season-ending win over Portland. And that was just the regular season. Fitzpatrick would dazzle in the postseason as well, leading Cheverus to the crown that eluded it a year ago. The Stags earned a bye into the semifinals, where they pulled away in the second half to beat Lewiston, as Fitzpatrick had another breathtaking stat line of 20 points,17 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Oxford Hills was again the regional final foe and nothing came easily, as Fitzpatrick played only half the game due to foul trouble, but when the dust settled, Cheverus advanced and she tallied 13 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals, earning regional tournament MVP honors in the process. Then, in the state game, her swan song, Fitzpatrick produced 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals, as the Stags beat Gorham, 38-24, to complete a perfect season with the second Gold Ball in program annals. Through it all, Fitzpatrick was far more excited about setting up teammates like Ruth Boles, Megan Dearborn or Anna Goodman for key baskets, or shutting down the opposition at the defensive end, than her points total. She was truly the definition of a teammate extraordinaire and that all weighed into her earning the state’s two most lofty postseason honors. Fitzpatrick finished her career with 1,170 points in 64 games. She also tallied 573 rebounds, 258 assists and 240 steals. We haven’t heard the last of her. Not by a longshot. Fitzpatrick will matriculate at the University of Maine next year and don’t be surprised if, like at Cheverus, she steps right in and plays a major role from the start. That’s because Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus’ Winter Athlete of the Year, is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Her time with the Stags now belongs to the ages.

Coach Billy Goodman‘s comment: “It’s been a dream to coach Maddie for four years. She’s literally a champion, on and off the court. She loves to pass the ball and the past couple years, I’ve tried to get her to score, then pass. She’s just got the God-given talent to score inside and out. She’s had an amazing attitude. She’s an amazing player and she had an amazing year. Having her on the floor made all the difference. I’m going to need counseling with her leaving.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Maddie Fitzpatrick (basketball)

* 2021-22 Emma Lizotte (basketball)

* 2020-21 Lucia Pompeo (hockey)

• 2019-20 Lauren Jordan (basketball and track)

• 2018-19 Victoria Bossong (track)

• 2017-18 Emma Gallant (track)

• 2016-17 Annesley Black (Alpine skiing)

• 2015-16 Emily Turner (track)

• 2014-15 Abby Longstaff (swimming)

• 2013-14 Sarah Nappo (swimming)

• 2012-13 Brooke Flaherty (basketball)

• 2011-12 Fiona Hendry (track)

• 2010-11 Caroline Summa (track)

• 2009-10 Saundrine Lanouette (hockey)

• 2008-09 Caroline Summa (track)

• 2007-08 Jessica Groth (track)

• 2006-07 Jessica Groth (track)

• 2005-06 Caitlin Barber (Alpine skiing)

• 2004-05 Jill Horan (swimming)

• 2003-04 Alana Van Loenen (track)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: