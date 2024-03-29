IAN CHRISTIE, Sophomore – Alpine skiing

• SMAA all-star

• SMAA slalom champion

• Captain

He made it look easy.

Ian Christie was the fastest skier on the fastest team in Class A and his dominance and leadership helped the Navigators reach the top of the heap.

And he’s just getting started.

Christie made a splash a year ago as a freshman, placing third in the giant slalom and fourth in the slalom at the Class A state meet, as Falmouth was second as a team.

This season, Christie, who also plays soccer and lacrosse, was superb again, as he helped the Navigators take the next step to the pinnacle.

Christie won the slalom at the league championships, with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 29.41 seconds and was second in the giant slalom (1:18.68).

At states, Christie finished third in the GS (1:24.4) and placed 23rd in the slalom as the Navigators won the crown.

“Ian’s consistent performance over the season was a key to our success,” Falmouth coach Evan Keefer said. “Ian was a strong leader. Our team is very young, consisting of all freshmen and sophomores with the exception of one junior. Our team was extremely close-knit and that was a result of the leadership and example provided by Ian over the course of the season.”

Along the way, Christie qualified for the Maine Alpine Shootout, then qualified for the Eastern High School championships.

The journey of Ian Christie, Falmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year, is just beginning. He’s already posted his share of great performances and the best is yet to come.

Coach Evan Keefer’s comment: “Ian’s success comes from him having a high level of athleticism that translates into fast skiing. He can make recoveries that many other athletes cannot. He is a strong competitor that comes to each event focused on the task at hand. He is able to consistently execute the plan we come up with for the course and conditions.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Mitch Ham (hockey)

* 2021-22 Andrew Christie (Alpine skiing)

* 2020-21 Owen Drummey (hockey)

• 2019-20 A.J. Noyes (Alpine skiing)

•2018-19 John Auer (track)

•2017-18 Theo Hembre (hockey)

•2016-17 Connor Perron (swimming)

•2015-16 Thomas Coyne (basketball)

•2014-15 Jake Perron (swimming)

•2013-14 Joe Lesniak (Alpine skiing)

•2012-13 Tom Wilberg (basketball)

•2011-12 Jack Cooleen (basketball)

•2010-11 Reid Pryzant (track)

•2009-10 Stefano Mancini (basketball)

•2008-09 Mike Chase (hockey)

•2007-08 Tom Winger (track)

•2006-07 James Tolan (hockey)

•2005-06 Bryant Barr (basketball)

•2004-05 Peter Gustavson (hockey)

•2003-04 Brandon Bonsey (track)

•2002-03 Jon Hutchins (hockey)

•2001-02 Garrett Weliever (basketball)

JILLIAN JAMES, Senior – Diving

• Class A state diving champion

• Class A Diver of the Year

• Conference Diver of the Year

• All-state

• All-conference

* Captain

James was a diver without peer during her high school career, adding to Falmouth’s championship legacy while defying gravity in a way few have before.

James missed out on her freshman season due to the pandemic, but made an immediate splash as a sophomore, winning the Class A title with score of 410.85 points. As a junior, James repeated as champion with a score of 414.70.

James came into this season as the favorite to win another crown and she didn’t disappoint, rolling to the top spot in Southwesterns with a dazzling score of 521.22 points. James then three-peated as the Class A diving champion with a score of 488.05, setting a new meet record in the process.

“I’ve been coaching for 61 years and have seen an incredible number of divers in that time over all levels of the sport and (Jillian) is the best diver, male or female, I’ve ever coached, which includes 26 college All-Americans, 44 Maine state champions and a Maccabean Games champion,” raved Falmouth diving coach Mike Bartley.

Don’t be surprised if even bigger things are still to come, as Jillian James, Falmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year, will be spoken about in reverent terms for a long time. Her accomplishments set the bar for greatness in Falmouth and beyond.

Coach Mike Bartley’s comment: “Jillian is driven to excel at whatever she does and that includes her academics. She’s what I call an ‘all-in’ athlete, dedicated to her sport and an excellent ambassador for it. Jillian is willing to do whatever it takes to improve and she is an absolute joy to coach. She is a very special person. Gregarious, affable, optimistic, helpful to fellow athletes, very attentive and receptive to coaching. She is well-equipped with great twitch muscles and sharp spatial awareness and uses them exceptionally well. She is the real deal and can go as far as she decides she wants to go.”

Previous winners:

* 2022-23 Anna Turgeon (basketball)

* 2021-22 Kate Kinley (hockey)

* 2020-21 Sloane Ginevan (basketball)

•2019-20 Anunthaya MacDonell (wrestling)

•2018-19 Kayla Sarazin (hockey)

•2017-18 Eva Clement (skiing)

•2016-17 Evie Clement (hockey)

•2015-16 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

•2014-15 Ally Hickey (basketball)

•2013-14 Anna Morin (skiing)

•2012-13 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

•2011-12 Megan Fortier (hockey)

•2010-11 Nicola Mancini (diving)

•2009-10 Sarah Abramson (skiing)

•2008-09 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

•2007-08 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

•2006-07 Alicia Hahn (swimming)

•2005-06 Gina Mancini (swimming)

•2004-05 Emily Sheldon (swimming)

•2003-04 Alison Tozier (swimming)

•2002-03 Gina Mancini (swimming)

•2001-02 Megan White (diving)

