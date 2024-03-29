JONAH GUIBORD, Senior – Indoor track

* WMC all-star, first-team, 55 hurdles

Guibord fought his way back from injury to become an integral member of a Rangers squad which held off a strong field to win the state championship.

Guibord, who also competes in outdoor track, was a key member this fall for Greely’s football team, but he suffered a fractured tibia, played through it thinking it was a deep bone bruise, and was sidelined during the Rangers’ memorable run to the state game.

Guibord has competed in the hurdles and pole vault during his time in high school track, but hadn’t scored at states until this season.

While Guibord was far from 100 percent when the winter sports season began, he dominated nonetheless. Guibord opened the year with a victory in the senior 55 hurdles, in 8.38 seconds. The next time out, he lowered his triumphant time in that event to 8.21 and nearly won the senior 200 as well. In the third meet, Guibord’s 55 hurdles-winning time was 8.09 seconds and the next week, he lowered it again to 8.03.

Guibord then dazzled in February, first winning the senior 55 hurdles at the Western Maine Conference championship meet (7.95) before placing second to Leavitt’s Stephen Pierre at states (7.93), also coming in fifth in the 400 and running the third leg on a champion 4×200 relay team, helping Greely hold off York to win its first championship since 2018.

Guibord, who set personal bests in every event he participated in, has the second-best time in the 55 hurdles in Greely history and was part of a record-setting 4×200 relay team, which eclipsed the old mark set in 2008. Guibord capped his indoor season at the New England meet, where he had the 14th-best time in the 55 hurdles (8.01) and also ran with the 4×200 relay team, which placed 16th.

Next up for Guibord is one final outdoor track season. He’ll look to build on his success of a year ago, where he was Class B runner-up in the 300 hurdles and third-place finisher in the 110 hurdles.

Perseverance and passion can lead you a long way. Jonah Guibord, Greely’s Winter Athlete of the Year, dug deep, authored a memorable senior season and wound up a champion in every sense of the word.

Coach David Dowling’s comment: “Jonah’s commitment to individual improvement and team success has made him a positive example to others who seek success. Jonah began his indoor track season last summer. He got to the track, set up the hurdles and practiced his steps and speed. And he did it day after day. During that time, he had to overcome a football injury that sidelined him for the latter half of the season and kept him from training for two months. He was undeterred and prepared for the season with added energy in the hurdles and sprint events.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Will Klein (hockey)

* 2021-22 Ryan Moore (hockey)

* 2020-21 Leif Harvey (Nordic skiing)

• 2019-20 Andy Moore (hockey)

• 2018-19 Jackson Williams (hockey)

• 2017-18 Zach Brown (basketball)

• 2016-17 Matt McDevitt (basketball)

• 2015-16 Axel Lindsay (Alpine skiing)

• 2014-15 Kyle Kramlich (hockey)

• 2013-14 Jonathan Dunnett (swimming)

• 2012-13 Nick Vogel (wrestling)

• 2011-12 Dan Spencer (swimming)

• 2010-11 Dan Spencer (swimming)

• 2009-10 Mark McCauley (track)

• 2008-09 Kevin Hart (hockey)

• 2007-08 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

• 2006-07 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

• 2005-06 Drew Bowden (hockey)

• 2004-05 Ben Knowles (skiing)

• 2003-04 Kerry Burke (track)

• 2002-03 John Loren (track)

• 2001-02 Tim Apuzzo (basketball)

SYLVIA HARVEY, Senior – Nordic skiing

• Class B state champion, classic

* Class B state champion, freestyle

* Class B state champion, pursuit

* WMC Nordic all-star

Harvey’s steadiness and dominance lifted Greely back to the top spot in Class B girls’ Nordic skiing.

Harvey, who also ran cross country in high school, stepped right in and made an impact on the trails.

After a freshman season that was limited by COVID, Harvey won a conference title in the freestyle as a sophomore, then captured the freestyle and classic as a junior. As a sophomore, Harvey was 15th in the freestyle and 18th in the classic at the state meet. Last year at states, Harvey finished sixth in the classic and seventh in the freestyle.

This season, she had no peer. Harvey excelled throughout and like all great athletes, was at her best in the biggest moments.

Harvey led the Rangers to their second conference title in three years by sweeping the classic, skate and pursuit. At states Harvey, won the classic (18 minutes, 46.3 seconds), skate (15:47.8) and pursuit (34:33.8) to help Greely win Class B for the first time since 2008.

Harvey also earned a spot on the Maine team all four years. She came in 10th in the sprint at the U-16 championships as a sophomore and earlier this month, she was 15th in the XCX sprint at the Eastern High School championships.

Sylvia Harvey, Greely’s Winter Athlete of the Year, won often and won big this season and helped her team to the pinnacle. That’s an impressive legacy to leave behind.

Coach Emily Cartwright’s comment: “Sylvia’s results in her high school Nordic career were consistent and dominant. Sylvia achieved much of her success by being smart about her racing. From starting on skis at two-years old, Sylvia is comfortable and agile. She paces herself well, has perceptive race tactics and doesn’t let things rattle her. As a senior, she goes out in impressive style. Sylvia will go down in program history as one of the best ever to put on skis.”

Previous winners:

* 2022-23 Audrey Cohen (swimming)

* 2021-22 Chelsea Graiver (basketball)

* 2020-21 Camille Clement (basketball)

* 2019-20 Leah Walker (hockey)

* 2018-19 Anna DeWolfe (basketball)

• 2017-18 Courtney Sullivan (hockey)

• 2016-17 Nettie Cunningham (skiing)

• 2015-16 Danita Storey (hockey)

• 2014-15 Ashley Storey (basketball)

• 2013-14 Elyse Dinan (skiing)

• 2012-13 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

• 2011-12 Emma Seymour (hockey)

• 2010-11 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

• 2009-10 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

• 2008-09 Sara Schad (swimming)

• 2007-08 Becky O’Brien (track)

• 2006-07 Dani Cyr (hockey)

• 2005-06 Becky O’Brien (track)

• 2004-05 Rebecca Furey (track)

• 2003-04 Steph Ginn (basketball)

• 2002-03 Abby Chapman (track)

• 2001-02 Mandy Bowden (skiing)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

