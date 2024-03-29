NATE ONEY, Senior – Basketball

• MABC Academic all-state

* Maine McDonald’s Senior all-star

* WMC Class C/D first-team

* WMC All-Defensive team

* WMC All-Academic

* WMC Senior All-Star

* Captain

Oney was NYA’s proven commodity entering the season and he played at a high level from start to finish, capping his high school career in style.

Oney didn’t have much of a freshman season due to the pandemic, but became a regular as a sophomore and as a junior, was a captain. This season, Oney was a captain again, ran the point and was the team’s lone true veteran and he played like it, stuffing the stat sheet.

For the season, Oney set a new program mark with 52 made 3-pointers, finished third in the conference in scoring (19.4 points per game) and was ninth in assists (3.6), as well as eighth in steals (3.4) and 14th in rebounds (6.7).

“With scoring and assists, Nate accounted for two-thirds of our offense, which is remarkable considering how opponents focused on him and that our team had no other real offensive option this year,” said NYA coach Jason Knight. “That speaks to his unselfish play and basketball IQ to find open teammates.”

Advertisement

Highlights included 19 points in a win over Boothbay, 26 points in a victory over Poland, 23 points in a close loss to Traip Academy, 34 points in a loss to Old Orchard Beach, 24 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Hall-Dale, 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw, in an overtime win at Traip, 22 points, 14 rebounds and a dozen assists in a victory over Pine Tree Academy and a season-high 36 points, to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in his swan song, a home win over Sacopee Valley.

Oney was every bit as good a student as he was an athlete, as evidenced by him being just one of 12 boys named to the Maine McDonald’s Academic All-State team.

Nate Oney, NYA’s Winter Athlete of the Year, had a senior season to remember as he etched his name among the great players in program history.

Coach Jason Knight’s comment: “As a two-year captain, we started the year looking to Nate for his leadership, in box scores and off the court, and he did not disappoint. He’s passionate about basketball and, wanting to make his senior year memorable, he made a commitment to his offseason work. The results were one of the best statistical seasons of any player I have coached. While his offensive game performances were impressive, including three 30-point games, Nate was as prideful about his defense and impacted both ends of the floor in games. He was not merely a one-dimensional, offensive player. He’s such a well-rounded student-athlete, excelling in the classroom just as much as he does on the court. Nate’s contributions on the court and his leadership-by-example will certainly will be missed, but he leaves the program better than he found it and set a bar for our younger players to aspire to.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Daxton St. Hilaire (hockey)

* 2021-22 Logan Welch (basketball)

* 2020-21 Chris Hamblett (basketball)

• 2019-20 Te’Andre King (basketball)

• 2018-19 Te’Andre King (basketball)

• 2017-18 Brent Rickett (hockey)

• 2016-17 Jake Malcom (basketball)

• 2015-16 Bobby Murray (hockey)

• 2014-15 Brad Potter (hockey)

• 2013-14 Michael McIntosh (track)

• 2012-13 T.J. Daigler (hockey)

• 2011-12 Asad Dahia (basketball)

• 2010-11 Ian Moore (skiing)

• 2009-10 Henry Sterling (track)

• 2008-09 Henry Sterling (track)

• 2007-08 Ian Nichols (swimming)

• 2006-07 Chris Engel (swimming)

• 2005-06 Rob Carpenter (track)

• 2004-05 Tim DeLuca (basketball)

• 2003-04 Dan Bartlett (hockey)

• 2002-03 Steve Lawrence (hockey)

• 2001-02 Matt Smith (hockey)

Advertisement

GRACA BILA, Senior – Basketball

• Bob Butler Award finalist

• WMC Class C all-star, first-team

• WMC Class C All-Defensive team

• WMC Senior All-Star

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game MVP

* Captain

Bila was the seasoned veteran on a talented Panthers squad which again dominated during the regular season and made a playoff run.

Bila, who has also excelled on the soccer pitch, winning a couple state titles, and in outdoor track, got some playing time on the court as a freshman, but the season was shortened by the pandemic. As a sophomore, Bila averaged 10.3 points per game and was a first-team all-star and a member of the Western Maine Conference’s All-Defensive team to boot. Last season, Bila averaged 14.2 points per contest, helping NYA reach overtime of the Class C South Final.

This year, Bila was superb throughout, serving as a captain, playing tenacious defense and contributing on the offense end as well. Bila wound up sixth in the conference in scoring (14.6 points per game), had the second-most steals (6 per contest), was second to teammate Ella Giguere in assists (4.7) and tied for 14th in rebounding (6.9).

Highlights were plentiful and included 14 points in a season-opening victory over St. Dom’s, 19 points in a win over Winthrop, 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in a victory over Carrabec, a whopping 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over Monmouth Academy, 14 points in a victory over Dirigo, 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals in a win over Poland, 16 points in a victory over Sacopee Valley, 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and eight steals in a win at rival Waynflete, 15 points and 12 steals in a victory over Traip Academy, 15 points in a second win over Waynflete and 10 points and nine assists in a second victory over Carrabec.

Advertisement

Bila had 10 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and two assists in a quarterfinal round win over Carrabec, then the Panthers were eliminated by Madison in the semifinals.

For her career, Bila played in 72 games, never missing a single contest. She started 71 times, every game but the Senior Night game her junior season. Were it not for the games lost to COVID her freshman season, Bila likely would have reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career.

Graca Bila, NYA’s Winter Athlete of the Year, stepped into the void this season and made sure the Panthers remained a powerhouse. She was one of the special players in recent memory and will be impossible to replace.

Coach Tom Robinson’s comment: “Graca is one of the best basketball players I have ever coached and she was the most athletic player I have coached. Her quickness to the ball matched by her strength and speed was a great combination. She has a great personality and is a great person who had a great senior year. She will be missed.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Angel Huntsman (basketball)

* 2021-22 Angel Huntsman (basketball)

* 2020-21 Angel Huntsman (basketball)

• 2019-20 Lauren Powers (hockey)

• 2018-19 Catherine Reid (basketball)

• 2017-18 Maggie Larson (basketball)

• 2016-17 Isabelle See (track)

• 2015-16 Sonia Lin (swimming)

• 2014-15 Alex Barnes (hockey)

• 2013-14 Sonia Lin (swimming)

• 2012-13 Sonia Lin (swimming)

• 2011-12 Morgan Scully (basketball)

• 2010-11 Blair Haggett (basketball)

• 2009-10 Emily McKinnon (swimming)

• 2008-09 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

• 2007-08 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

• 2006-07 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

• 2005-06 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

• 2004-05 Kathryn Engel (swimming)

• 2003-04 Teddy Fortin (hockey)

• 2002-03 Bobbi Dennison (basketball)

• 2001-02 Ashley Spicer (basketball)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: