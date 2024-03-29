Boys’ team

TYLER TRACY, Freeport basketball

Freeport’s boys’ basketball team knew it was close, but as far it went this winter came as a most pleasant surprise.

Last season, the Falcons missed the playoffs with a 5-13 record, as most of their losses came in agonizingly close fashion.

This year, Freeport turned the close losses into victories, won 10 of 11 games in one stretch, ended up with the program’s most wins since 2008 and got to the semifinals for the first time in 16 seasons.

Making all of that happen was a talented group of veteran players under the leadership of Tyler Tracy, a coach who has already made name for himself in regards to surprising the pundits.

And in light of this year’s success, Tyler Tracy is The Forecaster’s choice as our Northern edition Winter Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Tracy previously coached Poland’s boys’ program for 11 years, best remembered for leading the Knights on a surprising run to the 2014 Class B state final. Tracy was named the Maine McDonald’s Class B South Coach of the Year in both 2012 and 2015. He came to Freeport in 2021 and after the Falcons lost in the preliminary round of the tournament his first season, they couldn’t figure out how to win close games in 2022-23 and fell short of the postseason.

This year was a completely different story.

“We struggled late in games last year and hopefully, we’ll flip that,” said Tracy, prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. “We have high expectations.”

Those expectations were exceeded, as Freeport opened with a win over a talented Noble team and thanks in part to overtime victories over Wells and Yarmouth, the Falcons found themselves 12-2 in late-January. While Freeport cooled off down the stretch, losing three of its final four, it still earned the No. 4 seed for the Class A South tournament.

The Falcons then avenged one of their regular season losses with a 64-54 win over Kennebunk in the quarterfinals, the program’s first triumph in that round since 2008. Freeport gave top-ranked, eventual champion Gray-New Gloucester a scare in the semifinals before going down to a 62-56 defeat.

“Losing hurts, but I wouldn’t trade this team for any other,” said Tracy. “I have 15 high-character guys who give their best effort to each other every night. I’m so happy this group had a great season. They have an incredible work ethic, they all embrace their role and they are committed to getting better every day. This is also a team that played their best when their backs were against the wall. We went from a team that lost a handful of games by five points or less in 2023, to 2024, where we won a lot of games when we were trailing in the fourth quarter. This is just one example of the toughness and resilience of this team.”

While graduation will take its toll on the Falcons, you can rest assured that they’ll remain a contender as long as Tyler Tracy, our Northern edition boys’ team Winter Coach of the Year, is pushing the buttons.