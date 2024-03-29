Boys’ team
TYLER TRACY, Freeport basketball
Previous winners:
• 2022-23 Dave Halligan (Falmouth basketball)
* 2021-22 Jonas Allen (Yarmouth basketball)
* 2020-21 Jonas Allen (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2019-20 Tip Kimball (Falmouth skiing)
• 2018-19 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)
• 2017-18 Bill Ridge (Freeport basketball)
• 2016-17 Travis Seaver (Greely basketball)
• 2015-16 Dave Halligan (Falmouth basketball)
• 2014-15 Dave St. Pierre (Yarmouth hockey)
• 2013-14 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)
• 2012-13 Deron Barton (Falmouth hockey)
• 2011-12 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2010-11 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2009-10 Marc Halsted (Yarmouth hockey)
• 2008-09 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)
• 2007-08 Craig Sickels (Freeport basketball)
• 2006-07 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2005-06 Jorma Kurry (Falmouth track)
• 2004-05 Scott Rousseau (Falmouth hockey)
• 2003-04 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)
• 2002-03 John Maloney (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2001-02 Scott Matusovich (Yarmouth hockey)
Girls’ team
TOM ROBINSON, North Yarmouth Academy basketball
A year after graduating arguably the finest player in program history, the North Yarmouth Academy girls’ basketball program was at a crossroads.
With just one senior on the roster and a lot of unproven players needing to step into bigger roles, the Panthers, accustomed to gaudy records and deep playoff runs in recent seasons, could have come back to pack.
But they didn’t.
Instead, NYA was nearly perfect in the regular season, made it to Augusta as the top seed in the Class C South field and reached the semifinals before being eliminated.
For getting the most out of his players once again, Tom Robinson is The Forecaster’s choice as our Northern edition Winter Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.
Robinson served a previous stint at NYA, as the school’s boys’ coach, in the 2000s, leading the Panthers to the semifinals four consecutive seasons. After serving as an assistant with the Cape Elizabeth girls’ team, he returned to NYA to take over the girls’ program in 2018 and in his first five years, won 77 games and reached the regional final three times. That included the 2022-23 season, when the Panthers lost in overtime to eventual champion Old Orchard Beach.
NYA had to say goodbye to transcendent point guard Angel Huntsman (who missed the latter part of her senior season due to a knee injury), as well as Sarah English, and with Graca Bila the lone senior returning, the Panthers appeared vulnerable.
NYA instead won its first 13 games, with 10 victories coming by double-digits. The Panthers fell from the unbeaten ranks with a loss at Hall-Dale, but closed on a four-game surge to earn the top seed in the region.
NYA then dispatched Carrabec (37-19) in the quarterfinals before falling short against Madison in the semifinals, 47-37, to finish 18-2.
“It’s never a good feeling when you lose, but I’m happy with how the girls battled to the end,” Robinson said. “They left everything on the court.”
NYA should be primed for another big year next season.
“We will have eight out of our nine varsity players back,” Robinson said. “It will all depend if our returning players can continue to make improvement in their games. It’s a very coachable, hard-working team that still has room for growth.”
The Panthers are always primed for growth, improvement and triumph with Tom Robinson, our Northern edition girls’ team Winter Coach of the Year, at the helm.
Previous winners:
• 2022-23 Dave Intraversato (Yarmouth/Freeport hockey)
* 2021-22 Todd Flaherty (Greely basketball)
* 2020-21 Todd Flaherty (Greely basketball)
• 2019-20 Dawn Armandi (Falmouth basketball)
• 2018-19 Seth Farrington (Freeport basketball)
• 2017-18 Mike Hart (Freeport basketball)
• 2016-17 John Folan (Greely track)
• 2015-16 Christina Strong (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2014-15 Joel Rogers (Greely basketball)
• 2013-14 Jeff Haley (Yarmouth/Freeport hockey)
• 2012-13 Nate Guerin (Greely hockey)
• 2011-12 Jay Lowery (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2010-11 Mark Ouellette (Greely Alpine skiing)
• 2009-10 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)
• 2008-09 Billy Goodman (Greely basketball)
• 2007-08 Nick Nash (Yarmouth basketball)
• 2006-07 George Conant (Falmouth basketball)
• 2005-06 John Keyes (Falmouth swimming)
• 2004-05 John Folan (Greely track)
• 2003-04 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)
• 2002-03 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)
• 2001-02 Eric Austin (NYA basketball)
