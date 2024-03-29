OWEN KASPER, Senior – Swimming

• All-Conference

* Team MVP

* Captain

Kasper pushed the Red Storm over the top as they won yet another Class A state title.

Kasper started swimming at a young age and soon fell in love with the sport.

“It’s competitive and the team environment is unique,” Kasper said. “I can’t imagine not swimming.”

Kasper’s freshman season was limited by COVID. As a sophomore, he came in third in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley, helping Scarborough win the first of three straight Class A championships. As a junior, Kasper moved up to third in the IM and was also third in the breaststroke).

This winter, Kasper was superb from start to finish and turned heads at the championship meets. At Southwesterns, Kasper finished third in the breaststroke and fourth in the IM. At states, Kasper moved up to second in the IM with a time of 2 minutes, 5.69 seconds and was third again in the breaststroke (1:02.57), while more importantly, swimming the anchor leg of a champion 400 free relay team to clinch another crown. Kasper also helped the Red Storm’s medley relay team to a third-place showing.

“This season was everything I hoped for and more,” Kasper said. “It was beyond my wildest dreams. We won states in the last event for the third year in a row. This year, we were seeded second and we had to fight to the end. The pressure helps me. Doing it for my teammates motivates me.”

Kasper tallied the most individual points for Scarborough during the season and was named the Red Storm’s MVP.

Kasper isn’t done in the pool. Far from it. He’ll compete for Roger Williams University in Rhode Island next year, where he plans to swim the individual medley and the breaststroke and study criminal justice.

Owen Kasper, Scarborough’s Winter Athlete of the Year, bowed out in the ultimate style. Swimming to victory in his final race to clinch a title. That’s the stuff that champions are made of.

Coach Morgan Royle’s comment: “Owen has been an amazing swimmer and teammate since I started coaching him last year. He is always the level head of the team and all the swimmers look up to him. Owen has led as a captain this year and has been a vital part of the team. As a coach, I always knew that if I needed something I could rely on Owen to help me. He’s always the first one to step up and lead. Owen will do amazing things and I can’t wait to see what his future will bring.”

CAROLINE HARTLEY, Senior – Basketball

• Miss Maine Basketball finalist

* Maine McDonald’s Senior all-star

* Class AA South all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

• Captain

Hartley was born to be a basketball star and she was one of the state’s finest players as a senior. A player whose best is yet to come.

Hartley came naturally to the sport, as her grandfather is the legendary Hall of Fame coach Dick Whitmore (now a Scarborough assistant) and she grew up around several cousins who went on to play at the college level.

“Basketball has been my love since the first time I touched the ball,” Hartley said. “It’s a team sport and it’s individual. It’s the best of both worlds. I love the camaraderie and competitiveness.”

Advertisement

Hartley, who also played four years of field hockey and ran outdoor track as a sophomore and a junior, barely got to play basketball her freshman year, as COVID limited the Red Storm to just four games, but as a sophomore, Hartley made the SMAA All-Rookie team, playing a key role for a squad which got all the way to the Class AA South Final. As a junior, Hartley led the region in scoring with 19.5 points per game and also had 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest, helping Scarborough reach the semifinals, earning Winter Athlete of the Year honors as a result.

This winter, Hartley averaged 15.7 points per game (third in the league), as well as 7.1 rebounds (seventh), 2.4 steals (fifth), 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks (second).

Highlights included 12 points in a win over Windham, 13 points, as well as four assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots in a victory at South Portland, 18 points in a win over Massabesic, 19 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in a narrow loss at eventual Class AA champion Cheverus, 17 points in a victory over Bonny Eagle, 16 points in a win over Edward Little, 19 points and six rebounds in a home loss to South Portland, 14 points in a victory over Sanford, 16 points in a second win over Bonny Eagle, 17 points in a second victory over Massabesic, 15 points in a win over Noble and 21 points in a regular season-ending victory over Thornton Academy.

Hartley continued to come up big in the playoffs, scoring 12 points in a quarterfinal round victory over Massabesic, tallying 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a semifinal round win over South Portland, then producing 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a regional final loss to Gorham.

Hartley was a captain and the lone senior on a team that came of age when it truly mattered.

“I got a taste of being a captain last year, so I knew coming in that it was more on my shoulders,” Hartley said. “I really enjoyed being in that role. I think the season went really well. We went as far as we could.”

Advertisement

Hartley will continue playing basketball next year at Colby College, where her grandfather once roamed the sidelines.

While big things still lie ahead, what Caroline Hartley, Scarborough’s Winter Athlete of the Year, did in high school will long be remembered.

Coach Mike Giordano’s comment: “A four-year varsity starter, Caroline has played every position on the court for us. Point guard as a freshman during our COVID-shortened season all the way to being our post presence her senior year. Her ability to score from anywhere on the floor has made it very tough for opponents to defend her. The bigger the moment, the better she played. We are very excited to see her play at the next level. You just don’t replace a kid like Caroline. She’ll always be a part of our program. She’ll have a special place in my heart for how hard she worked.”

