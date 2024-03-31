During a recent session as a literacy volunteer at an area elementary school, I was enjoying listening to the student I was coaching read a hilarious and occasionally insightful book, part of the “Dog Man” series, by Dav Pilkey. One of the characters in the story ruefully says to another, “Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it hasn’t solved one yet.”

Caught off guard, I had to pause for a minute and talk about that before we moved on. Astute readers will recognize the quote from Maya Angelou, as Pilkey acknowledges in the book’s endnotes. To have it plunked down in the middle of the story, said by a cat named Lil’ Petey, was eye-opening to me for its covert wisdom. The truth of that quote, especially in these times, is notable. It provides a reminder we all might heed – not just our younger readers.

Bill Goodykoontz

Cape Elizabeth

