NOBLEBORO – Hilda Kaye Berry, 92, of Nobleboro passed away peacefully March 23, 2024.

Born July 7, 1931, she was the daughter of Clarence V. and Welthy (Hopper) Kaye of East Hiram. Hilda was a graduate of Fryeburg Academy as well as Wilfred Academy in Boston, Mass.

Hilda worked as a hairdresser in Maine and New Hampshire as well as being a devoted mom to her four children. Hilda cherished her years growing up in East Hiram, time spent with her Canadian family and summers at the family cottage in Baldwin.

Hilda was also involved with school activities and volunteered at United Way, American Legion VFW and Military Order of Purple Heart, as well as Hiram and Nobleboro Historical Societies.

Hilda was predeceased by her husband, William Berry of Nobleboro,; brother, Richard Varney of Windham; son, Ronald Bean of Westbrook.

Survivors are daughters Jodeane Ramsey of Gorham, Sandra Bean of Standish, Michelle Johnson of Westbrook; nephew, Richard Varney Jr. of Windham.

At her request there will be no services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous